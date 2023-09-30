Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada 28, Delphos Jefferson 0

Akr. Hoban 57, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7

Akr. Manchester 19, Massillon Tuslaw 7

Andover Pymatuning Valley 40, Fairport Harbor Harding 0

Ansonia 30, New Paris National Trail 0

Archbold 49, Swanton 7

Ashland Crestview 56, Plymouth 7

Ashtabula Lakeside 44, Jefferson Area 14

Ashtabula St. John 36, Windham 33

Ashville Teays Valley 34, Amanda-Clearcreek 21

Athens 48, Pomeroy Meigs 27

Attica Seneca E. 44, Bucyrus 14

Avon 41, Berea-Midpark 0

Bainbridge Paint Valley 49, Piketon 30

Barberton 29, Richfield Revere 12

Barnesville 41, Caldwell 7

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 72, Willard 33

Bay Village Bay 34, Fairview 7

Beaver Eastern 49, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0

Bellbrook 31, Franklin 0

Bellefontaine 42, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

Belmont Union Local 44, Cambridge 14

Beloit W. Branch 56, Alliance Marlington 0

Bethel-Tate 38, Batavia Clermont NE 0

Bishop Hartley 51, Cle. VASJ 20

Bishop Watterson 51, Cols. KIPP 0

Bluffton 21, Convoy Crestview 0

Bowerston Conotton Valley 33, New Matamoras Frontier 8

Brookville 35, Day. Oakwood 0

Brunswick 14, Euclid 0

Bryan 35, Metamora Evergreen 7

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 32, Wintersville Indian Creek 6

Caledonia River Valley 28, Shelby 24

Can. Cent. Cath. 20, Mogadore 13

Can. Glenoak 21, Massillon Jackson 16

Can. McKinley 29, Uniontown Lake 22

Can. South 35, Wooster Triway 28

Canal Winchester 24, Westerville N. 7

Canfield S. Range 49, Girard 21

Carey 28, Sycamore Mohawk 13

Carrollton 31, Alliance 28

Casstown Miami E. 26, Troy Christian 7

Cedarville 35, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0

Celina 52, Lima Bath 36

Centerburg 28, Mt. Gilead 11

Centerville 38, Beavercreek 6

Chardon 49, Willoughby S. 0

Chillicothe Huntington 47, Southeastern 12

Chillicothe Unioto 52, Frankfort Adena 0

Chillicothe Zane Trace 42, Williamsport Westfall 14

Cin. Anderson 46, Morrow Little Miami 20

Cin. Moeller 38, Cin. Elder 7

Cin. Princeton 35, Fairfield 14

Cin. Winton Woods 13, Kings Mills Kings 12

Cin. Wyoming 42, Cin. Deer Park 6

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 50, Goshen 0

Cle. Glenville 42, Cle. Rhodes 6

Cle. John Marshall 37, Cle. John Adams 6

Coldwater 41, Delphos St. John's 7

Cols. Beechcroft 40, Cols. Mifflin 7

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 55, Circleville 19

Cols. Marion-Franklin 20, Cols. Africentric 6

Cols. Northland 51, Cols. Centennial 0

Columbus Grove 28, Leipsic 14

Coshocton 55, Byesville Meadowbrook 22

Creston Norwayne 43, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 23, Navarre Fairless 0

Cuyahoga Hts. 31, Wickliffe 0

Dalton 54, West Salem Northwestern 7

Danville 61, Cardington-Lincoln 21

Delaware Buckeye Valley 28, Cols. St. Charles 20

Delaware Hayes 36, Westerville S. 33

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 27, Hilliard Darby 7

Dover 38, Cols. DeSales 7

Dresden Tri-Valley 59, Warsaw River View 0

E. Liverpool 17, Richmond Edison 14

E. Palestine 40, Wellsville 22

Eaton 48, Monroe 7

Edon 41, Northwood 7

Elida 19, Defiance 18

Elmore Woodmore 41, Fremont St. Joseph 0

Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0

Fredericktown 28, Loudonville 14

Fremont Ross 41, Oregon Clay 28

Ft. Loramie 35, Norwalk St. Paul 28

Gahanna Lincoln 20, New Albany 7

Galion 23, Sparta Highland 21

Galion Northmor 27, Howard E. Knox 6

Gallipolis Gallia 28, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12

Geneva 55, Conneaut 0

Genoa Area 42, Maumee 28

Germantown Valley View 49, Middletown Madison Senior 6

Grafton Midview 35, N. Ridgeville 28

Green 42, Louisville 7

Grove City Christian 55, Millersport 0

Hamilton 18, Middletown 14

Hamilton Badin 42, Day. Carroll 14

Harrison 42, Cin. Mt. Healthy 6

Harrod Allen E. 49, Spencerville 7

Hilliard Bradley 37, Hilliard Davidson 10

Hillsboro 36, Washington C.H. 6

Hubbard 29, Lisbon Beaver 25

Hudson 17, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 6

Huron 37, Bellevue 18

Ironton 42, Ironton Rock Hill 0

Johnstown Northridge 19, Hebron Lakewood 7

Kettering Alter 28, Cin. McNicholas 7

Kirtland 47, Burton Berkshire 0

LaGrange Keystone 28, Sheffield Brookside 7

Lancaster Fairfield Union 17, Baltimore Liberty Union 7

Lewis Center Olentangy 52, Thomas Worthington 7

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 35, Dublin Coffman 14

Lewistown Indian Lake 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 0

Liberty Center 62, Hamler Patrick Henry 0

Lima Cent. Cath. 34, Lucas 27

Lima Perry 41, Cory-Rawson 24

Lisbon David Anderson 14, Youngs. Valley Christian 7

Logan 17, Marietta 0

Lorain Clearview 19, Oberlin Firelands 16

Lou. Trinity, Ky. 17, Cin. St. Xavier 3

Loveland 49, Cin. Turpin 23

Madison 20, Ashtabula Edgewood 17, OT

Malvern 28, Lore City Buckeye Trail 7

Mansfield Sr. 14, Ashland 6

Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Ft. Recovery 0

Marion Harding 35, Bellville Clear Fork 7

Martins Ferry 42, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0

Marysville 34, Dublin Jerome 27

Mason 45, Cin. Colerain 19

Massillon 28, St. John's, D.C. 7

McArthur Vinton County 33, McDermott Scioto NW 0

McComb 49, Arlington 21

McConnelsville Morgan 35, New Lexington 28

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 81, Crestline 0

Mechanicsburg 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 7

Medina 56, Strongsville 14

Medina Buckeye 52, Lakewood 7

Medina Highland 42, Kent Roosevelt 0

Mentor 44, Shaker Hts. 29

Mentor Lake Cath. 21, Parma Padua 13

Miamisburg 28, Kettering Fairmont 17

Middlefield Cardinal 34, Mantua Crestwood 14

Millersburg W. Holmes 62, Lexington 28

Milton-Union 48, Covington 0

Mineral Ridge 46, Vienna Mathews 12

Minster 34, Rockford Parkway 8

Monroeville 44, Collins Western Reserve 36

Montpelier 35, Vanlue 8

Morral Ridgedale 37, N. Baltimore 15

Mt. Vernon 35, Wooster 28

N. Can. Hoover 37, Massillon Perry 34, OT

N. Olmsted 19, Elyria Cath. 17

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41, Upper Sandusky 6

Napoleon 48, Tol. Bowsher 6

Nelsonville-York 46, Wellston 12

New Concord John Glenn 10, Zanesville Maysville 7

New Middletown Spring. 26, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7

New Philadelphia 21, Mansfield Madison 10

Newark Licking Valley 21, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 14

Oak Harbor 49, Tontogany Otsego 21

Olmsted Falls 43, Amherst Steele 14

Ontario 45, Marion Pleasant 14

Painesville Harvey 42, Orwell Grand Valley 0

Painesville Riverside 43, Eastlake North 14

Pandora-Gilboa 53, Van Buren 13

Pataskala Licking Hts. 35, Zanesville 7

Pemberville Eastwood 62, Fostoria 20

Pickerington N. 55, Galloway Westland 6

Pioneer N. Central 34, Cin. Shroder 6

Point Pleasant, W.Va. 20, Beverly Ft. Frye 13

Poland Seminary 28, Niles McKinley 14

Portsmouth 28, Chesapeake 6

Portsmouth Notre Dame 72, Franklin Furnace Green 0

Portsmouth W. 41, Lucasville Valley 7

Powell Olentangy Liberty 19, Cols. Upper Arlington 16, OT

Ravenna 49, Akr. Coventry 13

Richwood N. Union 38, Spring. NW 6

Rittman 41, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Riverside Stebbins 30, Greenville 0

Rocky River Lutheran W. 41, Gates Mills Hawken 30

Salineville Southern 51, Columbiana 21

Sandusky 48, Norwalk 12

Sandusky Perkins 49, Milan Edison 14

Sherwood Fairview 44, Edgerton 35

Spring. NE 44, N. Lewisburg Triad 6

Spring. Shawnee 47, St. Paris Graham 7

Springfield 28, Springboro 9

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 34, Cin. Summit Country Day 0

St. Henry 13, New Bremen 10

St. Marys Memorial 49, Lima Shawnee 12

Stow-Munroe Falls 21, N. Royalton 17

Strasburg-Franklin 12, E. Can. 7

Streetsboro 40, Mogadore Field 6

Struthers 40, Cortland Lakeview 6

Sugarcreek Garaway 35, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14

Sylvania Southview 41, Bowling Green 0

Thornville Sheridan 33, Philo 0

Tiffin Columbian 49, Clyde 14

Tipp City Bethel 17, Day. Northridge 12

Tipp City Tippecanoe 47, Sidney 14

Tol. Christian 49, Sandusky St. Mary 14

Tol. Start 34, Tol. Waite 26

Tol. Whitmer 25, Perrysburg 15

Toronto 42, Rayland Buckeye 7

Trenton Edgewood 42, Hamilton Ross 21

Trotwood-Madison 54, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6

Twinsburg 42, Lyndhurst Brush 7

Uhrichsville Claymont 34, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 21

Urbana 41, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Van Wert 28, Ottawa-Glandorf 21

Vandalia Butler 49, Fairborn 13

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 61, New Lebanon Dixie 6

W. Carrollton 14, Piqua 13

W. Chester Lakota W. 59, Cin. Oak Hills 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35, Magnolia Sandy Valley 21

Wadsworth 55, Macedonia Nordonia 14

Wapakoneta 35, Kenton 0

Warren De La Salle, Mich. 67, Tol. St. Francis 7

Warren Harding 38, Youngs. Boardman 20

Waterford 49, Racine Southern 7

Wauseon 38, Delta 6

Waynesfield-Goshen 57, Marion Elgin 22

Westerville Cent. 33, Grove City 28

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 18, Findlay 14

Youngs. Chaney High School 28, Youngs. Mooney 12

Zanesville W. Muskingum 48, Crooksville 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oak Hill vs. Wheelersburg, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
OVI checkpoint set for tonight in Middletown
2
In the Game entertainment center in Liberty Twp. for every age
3
Springfield leaders outline response to citizen concerns about...
4
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash into guy wire in Springfield
5
Need a side gig? UPS says it needs 100,000 workers for the holidays
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top