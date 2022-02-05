Hamburger icon
Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 71, Avon Lake 56

Burton Berkshire 45, Orwell Grand Valley 34

Columbia Station Columbia 106, Sheffield Brookside 75

Columbus Grove 57, Bluffton 46

Fairview 72, Elyria Cath. 62

Ft. Loramie 56, Houston 22

Gates Mills Hawken 54, Chagrin Falls 37

Haviland Wayne Trace 74, Paulding 53

Kalida 49, Miller City 36

Kent Roosevelt 59, Aurora 50

LaGrange Keystone 64, Oberlin 60, OT

Middlefield Cardinal 52, Mantua Crestwood 39

Olmsted Falls 80, Avon 68

Ottawa-Glandorf 80, Lima Shawnee 55

Ottoville 44, Continental 29

Perry 61, Painesville Harvey 43

Perrysburg 57, Maumee 46

Solon 62, Medina 48

St. Marys Memorial 70, Elida 51

Tol. Cent. Cath. 76, Word of God Christian Academy, N.C. 73, OT

Van Wert Lincolnview 46, Delphos Jefferson 40

Wellington 54, Oberlin Firelands 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Coventry vs. Ravenna, ccd.

Atwater Waterloo vs. Mineral Ridge, ccd.

Batavia vs. Wilmington, ppd.

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan vs. Spring. NW, ppd.

Berlin Center Western Reserve vs. McDonald, ccd.

Brookfield vs. Warren Champion, ccd.

Cameron, W.Va. vs. Hannibal River, ccd.

Can. Cent. Cath. vs. Alliance, ccd.

Canfield S. Range vs. Hubbard, ccd.

Carlisle vs. Eaton, ccd.

Cin. Hillcrest vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.

Cols. Marion-Franklin vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.

Columbiana Crestview vs. Campbell Memorial, ccd.

Convoy Crestview vs. Lima Cent. Cath., ccd.

Day. Chaminade Julienne vs. Bishop Fenwick, ccd.

Fairfield vs. Cin. Oak Hills, ccd.

Franklin Middletown Christian vs. Day. Miami Valley, ccd.

Garfield Hts. Trinity vs. Akr. North, ccd.

Girard vs. Poland Seminary, ccd.

Green vs. Can. Glenoak, ccd.

Grove City Cent. Crossing vs. Newark, ppd.

Howard E. Knox vs. Danville, ppd.

Independence vs. Brooklyn, ppd.

Jefferson Area vs. Struthers, ccd.

Lakewood vs. Medina Buckeye, ccd.

Leetonia vs. Columbiana, ccd.

Lodi Cloverleaf vs. Peninsula Woodridge, ppd.

Martins Ferry vs. Barnesville, ccd.

Milford Center Fairbanks vs. W. Jefferson, ccd.

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton vs. New Middletown Spring., ccd.

N. Ridgeville vs. Elyria, ccd.

Norton vs. Akr. Springfield, ccd.

Pandora-Gilboa vs. Findlay Liberty-Benton, ppd.

Richwood N. Union vs. Lewistown Indian Lake, ppd.

Salineville Southern vs. Youngs. Valley Christian, ccd.

Strongsville vs. Brunswick, ccd.

Stryker vs. W. Unity Hilltop, ppd.

Sugarcreek Garaway vs. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, ccd.

Uniontown Lake vs. Hunting Valley University, ccd.

W. Carrollton vs. Sidney, ppd.

W. Chester Lakota W. vs. Middletown, ccd.

Waynesfield-Goshen vs. Morral Ridgedale, ppd.

Whitehall-Yearling vs. Delaware Buckeye Valley, ccd.

Youngs. East vs. Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown, ccd.

Zanesville W. Muskingum vs. Crooksville, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

