Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division II
Region 6

Bellevue 1, Shelby 0, 10 innings

Bellville Clear Fork 4, Ontario 3

Bryan 3, Lima Shawnee 2

Elida 5, Defiance 4

Lexington 7, Galion 1

Oak Harbor 15, Rossford 0

Port Clinton 5, Clyde 4

St. Mary's Memorial 2, Celina 0

Wauseon 9, Maumee 4

Division III
Region 10

Castalia Margaretta 11, Kansas Lakota 2

Coldwater 3, Harrod Allen East 0

Findlay Liberty-Benton 8, Bloomdale-Elmwood 3

Milan Edison 6, Carey 0

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 3, Sherwood Fairview 2

North Robinson Colonel Crawford 23, Willard 0

Upper Sandusky 10, Huron 7

Van Buren 3, Paulding 2

