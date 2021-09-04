Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada 42, Dola Hardin Northern 30
Akr. Hoban 35, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 34, 2OT
Akr. Manchester 28, Mogadore 14
Albany Alexander 55, Belpre 14
Andover Pymatuning Valley 32, Orwell Grand Valley 19
Anna 48, Rockford Parkway 17
Ansonia 34, New Lebanon Dixie 0
Arcanum 52, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0
Archbold 41, Millbury Lake 14
Ashland Mapleton 47, Rittman 6
Attica Seneca E. 62, Willard 28
Aurora 30, Twinsburg 0
Avon 55, Cle. Glenville 18
Avon Lake 31, Tiffin Columbian 14
Baltimore Liberty Union 14, Nelsonville-York 6
Barberton 34, STVM 27, OT
Barnesville 27, Lore City Buckeye Trail 20
Bay Village Bay 21, Hunting Valley University 13
Bellaire 27, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0
Bellbrook 28, New Carlisle Tecumseh 9
Bellefontaine 28, Urbana 0
Bellevue 45, Shelby 40
Bellville Clear Fork 35, Lexington 28, OT
Beloit W. Branch 48, Richfield Revere 6
Berea-Midpark 34, Cols. DeSales 27
Beverly Ft. Frye 39, Waterford 14
Bishop Hartley 48, Canal Winchester 21
Bloom-Carroll 23, Plain City Jonathan Alder 3
Bloomdale Elmwood 42, Harrod Allen E. 21
Brookfield 31, Berlin Center Western Reserve 12
Brookville 42, Tipp City Bethel 0
Bryan 42, Sherwood Fairview 12
Byesville Meadowbrook 48, Cambridge 46
Camden Preble Shawnee 41, New Paris National Trail 0
Campbell Memorial 40, E. Palestine 0
Can. McKinley 28, Huber Hts. Wayne 12
Can. South 34, Canal Fulton Northwest 7
Canfield 35, Cle. JFK 14
Canfield S. Range 42, Can. Cent. Cath. 20
Carey 51, Tol. Waite 6
Carlisle 14, Day. Northridge 6
Carrollton 69, Louisville Aquinas 18
Casstown Miami E. 30, Spring. NW 15
Chagrin Falls 21, Sheffield Brookside 0
Chagrin Falls Kenston 35, Chardon NDCL 23
Chardon 36, Youngs. Ursuline 27
Chillicothe 32, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0
Chillicothe Huntington 28, McDermott Scioto NW 20
Cin. Colerain 21, Mason 16
Cin. College Prep. 32, Cin. Woodward 16
Cin. Country Day 44, Cin. Dohn High School 6
Cin. Elder 47, Beacon Hill, Va. 0
Cin. Hughes 44, Lockland 6
Cin. Madeira 15, Cin. Purcell Marian 12
Cin. Mariemont 33, Williamsburg 0
Cin. McNicholas 41, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 0
Cin. Moeller 39, E. Central, Ind. 22
Cin. Princeton 44, Dublin Coffman 14
Cin. St. Xavier 49, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0
Cin. Turpin 38, Loveland 34
Cin. West Clermont 19, Lebanon 17
Cin. Wyoming 36, Norwood 4
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44, Bishop Fenwick 0
Cle. Benedictine 43, Cle. Cent. Cath. 8
Cle. Hts. 46, Euclid 14
Cle. John Adams 24, Tol. Woodward 20
Clyde 29, Creston Norwayne 10
Coldwater 42, Ft. Recovery 6
Collins Western Reserve 14, Milan Edison 0
Cols. KIPP 40, Cols. Bexley 26
Cols. St. Charles 14, Amanda-Clearcreek 9
Cols. Upper Arlington 38, Springboro 7
Columbia Station Columbia 41, West Salem Northwestern 6
Columbus Grove 19, Hamler Patrick Henry 14
Conneaut 46, North East, Pa. 14
Convoy Crestview 22, Haviland Wayne Trace 15
Cuyahoga Falls 41, Akr. North 6
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 21, Peninsula Woodridge 3
Day. Dunbar 34, Beavercreek 15
Day. Oakwood 28, Milton-Union 20
Defiance Tinora 23, Leipsic 20
Delaware Buckeye Valley 29, Mt. Vernon 21
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 17, Dublin Scioto 7
Delphos Jefferson 35, Lima Perry 30
Delta 49, Paulding 0
Dublin Jerome 24, Shaker Hts. 20
East 41, Day. Thurgood Marshall 8
Edgerton 48, Montpelier 7
Edon 60, Hicksville 6
Elyria 37, Lorain 0
Elyria Cath. 42, Grafton Midview 37
Fairfield Christian 21, Reedsville Eastern 14
Fayetteville-Perry 56, Hamilton New Miami 0
Findlay 49, Bowling Green 0
Findlay Liberty-Benton 41, Arlington 6
Franklin 17, Trenton Edgewood 15
Fredericktown 28, Utica 6
Fremont Ross 47, Sandusky 18
Ft. Loramie 42, Covington 25
Gahanna Lincoln 26, Centerville 24
Galion 31, Upper Sandusky 0
Galion Northmor 25, Bucyrus 0
Garrettsville Garfield 28, Warren JFK 14
Gibsonburg 42, Sycamore Mohawk 12
Girard 35, Akr. Ellet 0
Granville 54, Cols. Eastmoor 18
Green 28, Garfield Hts. 0, OT
Grove City Cent. Crossing 35, Cols. Northland 18
Groveport-Madison 41, Worthington Kilbourne 23
Hamilton Badin 35, Cin. NW 0
Hamilton Ross 21, Germantown Valley View 17
Hannibal River 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 26
Hanoverton United 28, Columbiana Crestview 21
Heath 45, Circleville 0
Hilliard Bradley 38, Westerville Cent. 7
Hilliard Darby 34, Westerville S. 31
Hilliard Davidson 20, Cols. Independence 0
Hubbard 47, E. Cle. Shaw 14
Hudson 17, Warren Harding 10
Huron 14, Genoa Area 9
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 58, Cin. La Salle 7
Independence 42, Cle. E. Tech 12
Ironton 20, Proctorville Fairland 14, OT
Ironton Rock Hill 23, Oak Hill 0
Jackson 24, Dresden Tri-Valley 3
Jefferson Area 48, Ashtabula Edgewood 21
Jeromesville Hillsdale 20, Loudonville 6
Johnstown Northridge 17, Cols. Grandview Hts. 14
Kansas Lakota 54, Elmore Woodmore 0
Kettering Fairmont 24, Day. Chaminade Julienne 7
Lakeside Danbury 40, Holgate 0
Lakewood 55, Fairview 3
Lancaster 34, Lewis Center Olentangy 15
Lancaster Fairfield Union 26, Hebron Lakewood 12
Leavittsburg LaBrae 49, LaGrange Keystone 20
Lees Creek E. Clinton 33, Hillsboro 14
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 34, Bradford 16
Lewistown Indian Lake 48, DeGraff Riverside 19
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49, Middletown 7
Lima Bath 43, Kenton 13
Lima Cent. Cath. 34, Spencerville 13
Lima Shawnee 27, Celina 0
Lisbon Beaver 56, Minerva 7
Lodi Cloverleaf 20, Sullivan Black River 6
London 48, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6
Lowellville 33, Wellsville 6
Lucas 38, Bucyrus Wynford 7
Lyndhurst Brush 21, Sylvania Southview 18
Magnolia Sandy Valley 44, Doylestown Chippewa 20
Malvern 51, Atwater Waterloo 16
Mansfield Sr. 21, N. Can. Hoover 17
Maria Stein Marion Local 19, Versailles 17
Marietta 36, Athens 28, OT
Marion Harding 33, Newark 6
Marysville 31, Pickerington N. 6
Massillon 41, Reynoldsburg 22
Massillon Jackson 20, Youngs. Boardman 14
Massillon Tuslaw 40, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 14
McComb 64, Vanlue 8
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 38, Middletown Madison Senior 6
Mechanicsburg 50, London Madison Plains 14
Medina 35, Wadsworth 0
Medina Buckeye 27, Copley 26
Medina Highland 28, Brunswick 23
Mentor Lake Cath. 28, Eastlake North 7
Miamisburg 33, Kettering Alter 14
Millersburg W. Holmes 55, Orrville 20
Mineral Ridge 36, Newton Falls 22
Minford 27, Wellston 18
Monroeville 41, Castalia Margaretta 28
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 51, Cory-Rawson 15
Mt. Gilead 45, Marion Elgin 42
N. Lewisburg Triad 52, Cedarville 10
N. Olmsted 31, Amherst Steele 23
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 65, Cardington-Lincoln 6
N. Royalton 21, Massillon Perry 20, OT
Navarre Fairless 43, Uhrichsville Claymont 0
New Albany 49, Pataskala Licking Hts. 14
New Bremen 42, Delphos St. John's 14
New Concord John Glenn 48, New Lexington 21
New Madison Tri-Village 41, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 6
New Middletown Spring. 41, Geneva 14
New Philadelphia 37, Akr. Buchtel 6
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 20, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 14
Norton 35, Mantua Crestwood 20
Norwalk St. Paul 42, Tiffin Calvert 19
Oberlin 21, Brooklyn 20
Oberlin Firelands 42, Vermilion 14
Olmsted Falls 35, Norwalk 25
Ontario 21, Smithville 14
Oregon Stritch 48, Greenwich S. Cent. 33
Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Elida 7
Painesville Harvey 42, Wickliffe 0
Painesville Riverside 28, Parma Hts. Holy Name 7
Pandora-Gilboa 42, N. Baltimore 6
Pemberville Eastwood 56, Maumee 7
Perry 43, Madison 7
Philo 26, Milford Center Fairbanks 7
Pickerington Cent. 35, North Allegheny, Pa. 0
Piketon 62, Lucasville Valley 36
Poland Seminary 27, Warren Howland 14
Portsmouth 56, Cin. Deer Park 29
Portsmouth Sciotoville 42, Southeastern 24
Portsmouth W. 41, Frankfort Adena 12
Ravenna 27, Kent Roosevelt 9
Ravenna SE 22, Warren Champion 21, OT
Reading 35, Cin. Summit Country Day 7
Richwood N. Union 41, Danville 14
Rocky River Lutheran W. 14, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 8
Rootstown 47, Mogadore Field 21
Rossford 36, Oak Harbor 27
Salem 42, E. Liverpool 20
Sandusky Perkins 21, Port Clinton 20
Shadyside 35, Rayland Buckeye 0
South 60, Cols. Whetstone 0
Spring. Cath. Cent. 32, W. Liberty-Salem 20
Spring. Kenton Ridge 52, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 28
Spring. Shawnee 35, Day. Carroll 7
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48, Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 13
St. Clairsville 38, South Allegheny, Pa. 7
St. Henry 40, Minster 28
St. Paris Graham 0, Johnstown 0
Steubenville 45, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 16
Stow-Munroe Falls 50, Solon 28
Streetsboro 56, Struthers 14
Strongsville 37, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 21
Sugar Grove Berne Union 48, Zanesville Rosecrans 6
Sugarcreek Garaway 21, Dalton 7
Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Cols. Beechcroft 0
Sylvania Northview 30, Tol. Bowsher 0
Tallmadge 35, Akr. Coventry 14
Thornville Sheridan 33, Logan 0
Tipp City Tippecanoe 34, Vandalia Butler 7
Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 49, Metamora Evergreen 19
Tol. Rogers 49, Swanton 0
Tol. St. Francis 15, Tol. Start 13
Tol. St. John's 27, Perrysburg 20
Tontogany Otsego 40, Liberty Center 21
Toronto 41, Lisbon David Anderson 26
Trinity, W.Va. 28, Bridgeport 14
Troy Christian 48, Day. Christian 24
Uniontown Lake 14, Akr. East 2
Van Buren 34, Arcadia 0
Van Wert 55, Defiance 18
Vienna Mathews 46, Sebring McKinley 12
W. Chester Lakota W. 43, Cin. Oak Hills 17
W. Jefferson 24, Spring. Greenon 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 57, Alliance Marlington 14
Wapakoneta 10, St. Marys Memorial 7
Warsaw River View 47, Pomeroy Meigs 14
Wauseon 20, Napoleon 14, OT
Waverly 47, Chillicothe Unioto 10
Waynesville 42, Blanchester 13
Wellington 37, Columbiana 3
Westerville N. 49, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 16
Wheelersburg 35, Russell, Ky. 16
Whitehall-Yearling 46, Marion Pleasant 14
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 41, Oregon Clay 0
Willoughby S. 31, Maple Hts. 14
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 26, Chesapeake 0
Windham 20, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 14
Wooster 16, Louisville 14
Wooster Triway 28, Apple Creek Waynedale 7
Worthington Christian 30, Miami Valley Christian Academy 16
Youngs. Chaney High School 22, Youngs. Mooney 7
Zanesville Maysville 23, Coshocton 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bowerston Conotton Valley vs. Newcomerstown, ccd.
Glouster Trimble vs. McArthur Vinton County, ccd.
Johnson Central, Ky. vs. Bishop Sycamore, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/