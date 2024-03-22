Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division IV=

Berlin Hiland 62, Lima Cent. Cath. 59, 2OT

Richmond Hts. 65, Russia 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Coroner: Hamilton woman’s cause of death undetermined
2
Boy Scout searches for Revolutionary solider remains at Hamilton park
3
Grand jury indicts Butler County man accused of sexually exploiting...
4
Crumbl cookie celebrating opening of Fairfield Twp. location
5
The total solar eclipse of 1806: How a prediction from ‘The Prophet’...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top