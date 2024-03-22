Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division IV=
Berlin Hiland 62, Lima Cent. Cath. 59, 2OT
Richmond Hts. 65, Russia 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
