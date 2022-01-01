Hamburger icon
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Solon 71, Norton 40

Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase=

Ashland 39, Metamora Evergreen 36

Galion 36, New London 31

Lexington 49, Lucas 5

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

