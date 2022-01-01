Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Solon 71, Norton 40
Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase=
Ashland 39, Metamora Evergreen 36
Galion 36, New London 31
Lexington 49, Lucas 5
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
How the UC Bearcats football team got to this historic game in the...
2
Esther’s Law allows family monitoring of nursing home patients...
3
Wittenberg to start spring semester with remote learning due to rise in
4
Cincinnati mayor declares state of emergency due to low firefighter...
5
GameWorks at Newport on the Levee has permanently closed