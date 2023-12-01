Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA State Championship=
Division III=
Tol. Cent. Cath. 27, Bishop Watterson 7
Division VI=
Kirtland 32, Versailles 15
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
