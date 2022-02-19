Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 3=
Ashville Teays Valley 58, Westerville N. 40
Canal Winchester 51, Lancaster 34
Cols. DeSales 59, Marion Harding 23
New Albany 55, Logan 40
Newark 77, Cols. Walnut Ridge 21
Pickerington Cent. 94, Cols. Whetstone 6
Powell Olentangy Liberty 65, Cols. Mifflin 12
Division II=
Region 6=
Bishop Hartley 86, Cols. Centennial 26
Plain City Jonathan Alder 71, Whitehall-Yearling 33
Region 8=
Bloom-Carroll 71, Cols. Beechcroft 12
Caledonia River Valley 60, Heath 48
Cols. School for Girls 34, London 32
Granville 52, South 14
Division III=
Region 9=
Garfield Hts. Trinity 62, Can. Cent. Cath. 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
