Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Ashville Teays Valley 58, Westerville N. 40

Canal Winchester 51, Lancaster 34

Cols. DeSales 59, Marion Harding 23

New Albany 55, Logan 40

Newark 77, Cols. Walnut Ridge 21

Pickerington Cent. 94, Cols. Whetstone 6

Powell Olentangy Liberty 65, Cols. Mifflin 12

Division II=

Region 6=

Bishop Hartley 86, Cols. Centennial 26

Plain City Jonathan Alder 71, Whitehall-Yearling 33

Region 8=

Bloom-Carroll 71, Cols. Beechcroft 12

Caledonia River Valley 60, Heath 48

Cols. School for Girls 34, London 32

Granville 52, South 14

Division III=

Region 9=

Garfield Hts. Trinity 62, Can. Cent. Cath. 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

