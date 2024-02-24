Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 65, Dublin Scioto 27

Marysville 53, Chillicothe 16

Division III=

Region 10=

Johnstown 54, Fredericktown 38

Mechanicsburg 38, London Madison-Plains 29

Region 12=

Cols. Africentric 80, Hebron Lakewood 32

W. Liberty-Salem 37, Casstown Miami E. 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Woman found dead in Great Miami River in Hamilton identified as Dayton...
2
13-year-old shot in St. Clair Twp. tells deputies it was an accident
3
Twin brothers from Hamilton win top prize on TV game show
4
Monroe to seek tax issue for new high school
5
Largest in Ohio: Crowds flock to opening of new Bass Pro Shops
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top