Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 3=
Cols. Upper Arlington 65, Dublin Scioto 27
Marysville 53, Chillicothe 16
Division III=
Region 10=
Johnstown 54, Fredericktown 38
Mechanicsburg 38, London Madison-Plains 29
Region 12=
Cols. Africentric 80, Hebron Lakewood 32
W. Liberty-Salem 37, Casstown Miami E. 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
