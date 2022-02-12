Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Watterson 48, Bishop Ready 38
Collins Western Reserve 53, New London 17
Dublin Jerome 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 52
Gahanna Lincoln 68, Westerville Cent. 28
Greenwich S. Cent. 59, Monroeville 50
New Albany 55, Pickerington N. 44
Painesville Harvey 59, Ashtabula Lakeside 41
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37, Malvern 34
Westerville S. 76, Cols. Franklin Hts. 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
