Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Watterson 48, Bishop Ready 38

Collins Western Reserve 53, New London 17

Dublin Jerome 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 52

Gahanna Lincoln 68, Westerville Cent. 28

Greenwich S. Cent. 59, Monroeville 50

New Albany 55, Pickerington N. 44

Painesville Harvey 59, Ashtabula Lakeside 41

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37, Malvern 34

Westerville S. 76, Cols. Franklin Hts. 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

