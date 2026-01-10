Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
18 hours ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams County Christian 69, Ohio Valley Christian 40

Akr. Firestone 76, Akr. North 44

Alliance 72, Minerva 51

Alliance Marlington 61, Salem 45

Arcadia 70, Bloomdale Elmwood 48

Arlington 60, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 25

Ashland 77, Millersburg W. Holmes 62

Ashland Crestview 60, Collins Western Reserve 53

Avon 76, Amherst Steele 65

Batavia 73, Wilmington 51

Beaver Eastern 48, Latham Western 35

Beaver Local 63, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 58

Beavercreek 65, Springfield 61

Bellville Clear Fork 45, Galion 36

Beloit W. Branch 54, Carrollton 40

Berea-Midpark 79, Olmsted Falls 75

Bloomingdale, W.Va. 48, Belpre Christian 32

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 63, Macedonia Nordonia 51

Bridgeport 75, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 39

Brooke, W.Va. 53, Wintersville Indian Creek 36

Brookville 55, Eaton 38

Brunswick 77, Mentor 56

Caledonia River Valley 63, Ontario 57

Cambridge 46, Belmont Union Local 43

Can. Glenoak 64, Green 63

Can. McKinley 71, Massillon Jackson 49

Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Can. South 38

Canal Winchester 66, Logan 62

Canfield 48, Fitch 44

Canfield S. Range 58, Struthers 43

Carey 59, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 25

Casstown Miami E. 40, Tipp City Bethel 30

Castalia Margaretta 67, Willard 55

Cedarville 54, Spring. Cath. Cent. 42

Centerville 56, Springboro 43

Chardon NDCL 72, Parma Hts. Holy Name 52

Chillicothe Zane Trace 59, Williamsport Westfall 45

Cin. Aiken 97, Cin. Taft 71

Cin. McNicholas 74, Day. Carroll 37

Cin. Moeller 56, Cin. La Salle 55

Cin. NW 49, Cin. Mt Healthy 18

Cin. Princeton 49, Hamilton 45

Cin. Shroder 69, Spencer 36

Cin. Sycamore 53, Middletown 48, OT

Cin. Turpin 57, Cin. Anderson 45

Cin. Winton Woods 44, Milford (OH) 34

Cin. Woodward 67, Cin. Withrow 26

Cle. E. Tech 98, Bard Cleveland 65

Cle. Rhodes 71, Cle. Lincoln W. 21

Cle. VASJ 86, Mentor Lake Cath. 42

Cols. Africentric 49, Cols. Eastmoor 35

Cols. Bishop Watterson 53, Cols. DeSales 44

Cols. Centennial 78, Columbus International 50

Cols. Linden-McKinley 31, Cols. Whetstone 25

Cols. Mifflin 74, East 62

Cols. Northland 67, Cols. Beechcroft 56

Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Dublin Coffman 49, OT

Cols. Walnut Ridge 95, Cols. Marion-Franklin 29

Columbiana 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 41

Columbus South 57, Cols. Briggs 24

Convoy Crestview 45, Bluffton 42

Coshocton 85, Crooksville 53

Crestline 67, Mansfield St. Peter's 63

Creston Norwayne 73, Rittman 27

Cuyahoga Falls 67, Barberton 57

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 66, Cle. Benedictine 54

Danville 63, Howard E. Knox 41

Day. Belmont 64, Day. Stivers 48

Day. Christian 46, Carlisle 40

Day. Dunbar 67, Day. Meadowdale 32

Day. Northridge 86, Milton-Union 26

Defiance 40, St Marys 35

Delphos St John's 76, New Knoxville 56

Dola Hardin Northern 65, Cory-Rawson 55

Doylestown Chippewa 65, West Salem Northwestern 42

Dresden Tri-Valley 46, McConnelsville Morgan 42

Dublin Scioto 63, Hayes 52

E. Palestine 75, Salineville Southern 40

Elida 50, Kenton 22

Euclid 61, Cle. Hts. 55

Fairport Harbor Harding 96, Warren Lordstown 22

Fairview 83, Beachwood 24

Fayetteville-Perry 63, Peebles 60

Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, Ada 21

Frankfort Adena 61, Chillicothe Huntington 49

Fredericktown 62, Centerburg 9

Ft. Loramie 45, Houston 36

Gahanna Lincoln 53, Grove City 49

Gallipolis Gallia 51, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 26

Galloway Westland 69, Westerville S. 51

Geneva 64, Conneaut 45

Genoa 72, Swanton 30

Genoa Christian 95, Groveport Madison Christian 20

Gibsonburg 67, Elmore Woodmore 36

Glouster Trimble 65, Stewart Federal Hocking 60

Hamilton Badin 79, Bishop Fenwick 61

Hamilton Ross 57, Bellbrook 52

Hartville Lake Center Christian 49, Louisville Aquinas 35

Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Defiance Ayersville 47

Hilliard Darby 52, Thomas Worthington 43

Holland Springfield 76, Fremont Ross 59

Huber Hts. Wayne 49, Clayton Northmont 40

Hudson 63, Solon 59

Hunting Valley University 74, Gates Mills Gilmour 64

Huron 53, Vermilion 50

Ironton St. Joseph 64, Portsmouth Clay 39

Jackson 56, Hillsboro 39

Jackson Center 50, Anna 36

Jamestown Greeneview 74, Spring. Greenon 44

Jefferson Area 61, Ashtabula Edgewood 57

Jeromesville Hillsdale 60, Dalton 46

Kalida 39, Ft. Jennings 35

Kent Roosevelt 57, Richfield Revere 46

Kettering Alter 64, Day. Chaminade Julienne 55

Kettering Fairmont 51, Miamisburg 42

Kidron Cent. Christian 68, Lucas 26

Lakeside Danbury 74, Fremont St. Joseph 57

Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, Baltimore Liberty Union 47

Lebanon 55, Morrow Little Miami 38

Lewis Center Olentangy 52, Dublin Jerome 44

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 66, Hilliard Bradley 47

Lewistown Indian Lake 59, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 45

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40, Cin. Oak Hills 34

Lima 86, Tol. Woodward 24

Lima Cent. Cath. 63, Columbus Grove 56

Lima Shawnee 73, Lima Bath 60

Lisbon David Anderson 78, Leetonia 45

Lorain Clearview 46, Oberlin Firelands 45

Loveland 59, Kings Mills Kings 50

Lucasville Valley 67, Waverly 55

Malvern 56, Magnolia Sandy Valley 36

Manchester 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 48

Mansfield 62, Dover 55

Mansfield Temple Christian 37, Christian Community School 31

Maria Stein Marion Local 59, Rockford Parkway 34

Marion Pleasant 44, Sparta Highland 39

Martins Ferry 82, Bellaire 50

Mason 65, Cin. Colerain 42

Massillon Tuslaw 69, Navarre Fairless 46

Massillon Washington 77, Can. Cent. Cath. 59

McDermott Scioto NW 49, Crown City S. Gallia 36

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 45

Medina Buckeye 53, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 33

Medina Highland 59, Aurora 52

Miami Valley Christian Academy 71, Cin. Clark Montessori 58

Milford Center Fairbanks 67, N. Lewisburg Triad 34

Miller City 60, Continental 19

Monroe 61, Franklin 33

Monroeville 77, Ashland Mapleton 30

Morgan 74, Cle. Max Hayes 21

Morral Ridgedale 72, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 49

Mt Gilead 69, Cardington-Lincoln 13

N. Baltimore 62, Marion Elgin 40

N. Can. Hoover 63, Massillon Perry 37

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 67, Attica Seneca E. 34

N. Royalton 72, Wadsworth 44

New Albany 58, Pickerington North 48

New Boston Glenwood 75, Portsmouth Sciotoville 43

New Bremen 52, Ft. Recovery 38

New Concord John Glenn 70, Philo 46

New Franklin Manchester 85, Wooster Triway 57

New London 56, Greenwich S. Cent. 52

New Philadelphia 52, Lexington 37

Newark 70, Ashville Teays Valley 26

Newton Local 58, Ansonia 39

Ohio Deaf 60, Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky. 29

Old Fort 50, Kansas Lakota 27

Oregon Clay 63, Napoleon 29

Orwell Grand Valley 71, Southington Chalker 44

Ottoville 59, Delphos Jefferson 47

Painesville Harvey 66, Perry 55

Pandora-Gilboa 47, McComb 30

Parma Padua 73, Elyria Cath. 71

Paulding 71, Antwerp 49

Pickerington Central 70, Groveport-Madison 53

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 56, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 51

Plymouth 63, Norwalk St Paul 52

Poland Seminary 64, Niles McKinley 54

Port Clinton 60, Milan Edison 42

Portsmouth Notre Dame 45, Franklin Furnace Green 44

Powell Olentangy Liberty 69, Hilliard Davidson 48

Racine Southern 70, Reedsville Eastern 63

Rayland Buckeye 67, Richmond Edison 59

Richwood N. Union 59, Spring. Shawnee 51

Rootstown 67, Wickliffe 53

Russia 73, Sidney Fairlawn 38

S. Webster 41, Portsmouth W. 36

Sandusky St. Mary 48, Northwood 28

Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, RULH 26

Shaker Hts. 70, Strongsville 44

Sheffield Brookside 59, LaGrange Keystone 56

Shekinah Christian 63, Northside Christian 23

Shelby 54, Marion Harding High School 45

Sherwood Fairview 58, Hicksville 21

Sidney Lehman 55, Troy Christian 54, OT

Smithville 90, Apple Creek Waynedale 68

Southeastern 50, Piketon 44

Spring. NW 69, St. Paris Graham 48

St Clairsville 68, Barnesville 38

St. Henry (OH) 67, Coldwater 33

St. Xavier (OH) 54, Cin. Elder 30

Steubenville 74, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 63

Stow-Munroe Falls 49, Twinsburg 42

Sugarcreek Garaway 44, Newcomerstown 42

Sullivan Black River 60, Columbia Station Columbia 46

Sycamore Mohawk 59, Bucyrus Wynford 58

Tallmadge 63, Copley 58

Thornville Sheridan 54, Warsaw River View 18

Tiffin Calvert 61, New Riegel 50

Tipp City Tippecanoe 68, Greenville 51

Tol. St. Francis 59, Detroit UD Jesuit, Mich. 45

Tol. Start 87, Tol. Waite 36

Toronto 81, Weir, W.Va. 48

Tree of Life 63, Delaware Christian 28

Trenton Edgewood 58, Oxford Talawanda 44

Troy 57, Sidney 54

Uhrichsville Claymont 65, Strasburg 48

Upper Sandusky 70, Bucyrus 28

Urbana 57, New Carlisle Tecumseh 44

Van Wert 40, Celina 32

Van Wert Lincolnview 75, Spencerville 73

Versailles 67, Minster 43

W. Carrollton 53, Vandalia Butler 52

W. Chester Lakota W. 58, Fairfield 41

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 62, Bowerston Conotton Valley 52

W. Liberty-Salem 60, W. Jefferson 40

Wapakoneta 47, Ottawa-Glandorf 45

Warren Howland 51, Warren Harding 50

Washington C.H. 66, Chillicothe 55

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 62, Greenfield McClain 32

Waterford 52, Belpre 46

Wellington 59, Oberlin 44

Wellston 51, McArthur Vinton County 45

Wellsville 64, Hanoverton United 53

West 66, Cols. Independence 50

Westerville Cent. 61, Grove City Cent. Crossing 54

Westerville N. 71, Sunbury Big Walnut 47

Westlake 68, N. Olmsted 38

Wheelersburg 60, Minford 43

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 61, Tol. Whitmer 41

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 62, Oak Hill 37

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 69, Hannibal River 42

Xenia 64, Piqua 57

Yellow Springs 49, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 37

Youngs. Boardman 57, Youngs. East 55

Youngs. Mooney 53, Warren JFK 42

Zanesville Maysville 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 33

Zanesville W. Muskingum 59, New Lexington 26

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 56, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Galion Northmor vs. Loudonville, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

