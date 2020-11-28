Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnesville 55, Bellaire 53
Bellevue 46, Sandusky Perkins 33
Berlin Hiland 68, Tol. Christian 37
Bloomdale Elmwood 89, Pemberville Eastwood 76, OT
Creston Norwayne 60, Akr. Manchester 26
Delta 53, Defiance Tinora 30
Elmore Woodmore 71, Fostoria 35
Massillon Jackson 54, Green 35
Mt. Vernon 53, Ashland 41
Perrysburg 81, Bowling Green 37
Philo 58, Byesville Meadowbrook 28
Williamsport Westfall 38, Washington C.H. 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Berea-Midpark vs. Brunswick, ppd.
Castalia Margaretta vs. Rocky River Magnificat, ppd.
Centerville vs. New Albany, ccd.
Cols. Franklin Hts. vs. Grove City Cent. Crossing, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/