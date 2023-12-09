Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 53, Akr. Firestone 41

Alliance 57, Salem 48

Arlington 83, Bloomdale Elmwood 56

Ashville Teays Valley 50, Baltimore Liberty Union 47

Attica Seneca E. 76, Bucyrus 53

Atwater Waterloo 40, Garrettsville Garfield 38

Austintown Fitch 38, Youngs. Mooney 36

Batavia 55, Wilmington 52

Bellaire 74, Rayland Buckeye 63

Beloit W. Branch 54, Minerva 27

Belpre 67, Reedsville Eastern 42

Beverly Ft. Frye 71, Sarahsville Shenandoah 66

Botkins 63, Ft. Loramie 35

Bradford 45, Newton Local 42

Bristol 71, Ashtabula St. John 22

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 91, Weir, W.Va. 69

Can. McKinley 46, N. Can. Hoover 43

Carey 46, Sycamore Mohawk 34

Carlisle 62, Day. Oakwood 55

Centerville 68, Miamisburg 44

Cin. Princeton 59, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 52

Cle. Benedictine 58, Jefferson Area 53

Coldwater 61, Kenton 44

Columbia Station Columbia 46, Sullivan Black River 40

Convoy Crestview 61, Lima Shawnee 56

Cortland Lakeview 55, McDonald 47

Creston Norwayne 66, Doylestown Chippewa 25

Cuyahoga Falls 58, Copley 49

Defiance 52, Paulding 41

Delphos Jefferson 50, Sherwood Fairview 38

Delphos St. John's 60, Kalida 54, OT

Delta 45, Defiance Tinora 36

Dover 42, Berlin Hiland 35

Dresden Tri-Valley 74, Crooksville 18

E. Can. 57, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 51

E. Liverpool 86, Lisbon Beaver 44

East 90, Youngs. Liberty 51

Eaton 54, Brookville 48

Elida 56, Spencerville 55

Fostoria 66, Millbury Lake 61

Fredericktown 66, Cols. Horizon Science 59

Ft. Jennings 61, Pioneer N. Central 43

Gates Mills Gilmour 52, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 50

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 72, Newcomerstown 43

Grove City 53, New Albany 45

Harrison 35, Cin. NW 30

Hartville Lake Center Christian 82, Heartland Christian 57

Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Bryan 42

Hubbard 59, Mineral Ridge 45

Kettering Alter 62, Cin. McNicholas 46

Kinsman Badger 83, Cortland Maplewood 66

Lebanon 72, Cin. Walnut Hills 34

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 62, Hilliard Davidson 25

Lewistown Indian Lake 64, St. Paris Graham 24

Lexington 78, Wooster 50

Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Harrod Allen E. 37

Lisbon David Anderson 50, Columbiana 48

London 53, New Carlisle Tecumseh 34

Magnolia Sandy Valley 65, Strasburg-Franklin 32

Malvern 87, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 41

Mansfield Madison 47, Millersburg W. Holmes 45

Marietta 53, Gallipolis Gallia 45

McArthur Vinton County 70, Pomeroy Meigs 60

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 64, Van Wert Lincolnview 55

Medina 51, Cle. Hts. 49

Metamora Evergreen 46, Swanton 36

Middletown 56, Cin. Oak Hills 32

Miller City 56, Holgate 27

Minster 65, Hou 31

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 48, Cory-Rawson 39

Mt. Vernon 35, New Philadelphia 32

N. Baltimore 61, Jones Leadership Academy 43

Nelsonville-York 59, Albany Alexander 34

New Concord John Glenn 44, New Lexington 42

New Knoxville 39, Waynesfield-Goshen 32

New Middletown Spring. 58, Columbiana Crestview 40

New Riegel 80, Lakeside Danbury 37

Newark 41, Pickerington Cent. 35

Niles McKinley 52, Brookfield 41

Oberlin Firelands 52, Lorain Clearview 49

Old Fort 70, Elmore Woodmore 25

Ottawa-Glandorf 45, Bluffton 40

Pandora-Gilboa 63, Arcadia 28

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 53, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 37

Point Pleasant, W.Va. 54, Bidwell River Valley 32

Poland Seminary 60, Campbell Memorial 45

Richwood N. Union 66, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 31

Riverside Stebbins 33, Piqua 27

Rockford Parkway 43, Van Wert 40

Rossford 70, Maumee 59

Russia 78, Sidney Fairlawn 39

S. Webster 74, Latham Western 48

Sandusky St. Mary 66, Fremont St. Joseph 48

Seaman N. Adams 53, Sardinia Eastern Brown 44

Sidney Lehman 57, Milton-Union 26

Spring. Shawnee 59, Spring. NW 27

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 74, Cin. N. College Hill 28

St. Clairsville 82, Brooke, W.Va. 71

Sugarcreek Garaway 56, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 46

Thornville Sheridan 69, Byesville Meadowbrook 28

Tiffin Calvert 38, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 24

Tipp City Tippecanoe 47, Troy 34

Tol. Christian 78, Edon 36

Toronto 57, Richmond Edison 30

Urbana 62, Bellefontaine 37

Van Buren 57, McComb 36

Vienna Mathews 61, Southington Chalker 40

W. Chester Lakota W. 60, Cin. Colerain 23

Warren Harding 58, Can. Cent. Cath. 45

Warren Howland 63, Leavittsburg LaBrae 61

Warren JFK 68, Lowellville 27

Waverly 63, Beaver Eastern 52

Waynesville 51, Middletown Madison Senior 43

Wellsville 62, Racine Southern 46

Westerville Cent. 53, Pickerington N. 44

Westerville S. 76, Dublin Scioto 64

Windham 69, Warren Lordstown 64

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 71, Barnesville 30

Youngs. Valley Christian 63, E. Palestine 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

