Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Division I=

Region 1=

Berea-Midpark 30, Lorain 6

Can. McKinley 60, Parma Normandy 7

Massillon Jackson 24, Brunswick 3

Mentor 31, Cle. St Ignatius 7

Perrysburg 47, Medina 0

St. Edward (OH) 48, Findlay 0

Strongsville 31, Cle. Hts. 14

Tol. Whitmer 49, Cle. John Marshall 0

Region 2=

Centerville 42, Beavercreek 0

Dublin Coffman 49, Galloway Westland 42

Hilliard Bradley 34, Springfield 30

Hilliard Davidson 52, Marysville 7

Huber Hts. Wayne 26, Middletown 20

Kettering Fairmont 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 7

Lebanon 42, Clayton Northmont 21

Springboro 59, Dublin Jerome 13

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 27, Newark 15

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 28, Grove City 7

Gahanna Lincoln 38, Reynoldsburg 10

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21, Lewis Center Olentangy 17

Pickerington Cent. 69, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 13

Pickerington N. 45, Westerville N. 23

Powell Olentangy Liberty 41, Lancaster 7

Region 4=

Cin. Elder 28, Mason 3

Cin. Moeller 63, Cin. Sycamore 7

Cin. Princeton 48, Fairfield 7

Cin. Winton Woods 35, Morrow Little Miami 0

Hamilton 28, Cin. Oak Hills 0

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42, Cin. West Clermont 28

St. Xavier (OH) 41, Milford (OH) 0

W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 0

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 45, Akr. Firestone 6

Austintown-Fitch 31, Mayfield 7

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42, Willoughby S. 0

Green 35, Painesville Riverside 14

Hudson 37, Youngs. Boardman 7

Macedonia Nordonia 38, Solon 6

Uniontown Lake 28, N. Can. Hoover 0

Warren Harding 37, Cle. Hay 0

Region 6=

Avon 47, N. Olmsted 12

Medina Highland 52, Fremont Ross 7

N. Ridgeville 42, Tol. Start 6

Olmsted Falls 35, Amherst Steele 7

Sandusky 35, Oregon Clay 28

Tol. St. Francis 34, Avon Lake 31

Wadsworth 42, N. Royalton 6

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Cle. Rhodes 6

Region 7=

Ashland 42, Cols. St. Charles 0

Ashville Teays Valley 31, Cols. Briggs 14

Canal Winchester 17, Westerville S. 7

Cols. DeSales 48, New Albany 28

Massillon Perry 34, Cols. Northland 6

Massillon Washington 41, Pataskala Licking Hts. 6

Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Logan 0

Worthington Kilbourne 29, Cols. Walnut Ridge 26

Region 8=

Cin. Anderson 78, Trenton Edgewood 7

Cin. La Salle 69, Monroe 21

Cin. Mt Healthy 26, Cin. Aiken 20

Hamilton Badin 14, Trotwood-Madison 12

Harrison 43, Troy 7

Kings Mills Kings 10, Cin. Withrow 0

Vandalia Butler 31, Lima 0

Xenia 31, Sidney 14

Division III=

Region 9=

Aurora 69, Bedford 8

Chardon 49, Tallmadge 14

Cle. VASJ 52, Gates Mills Hawken 21

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 45, Hunting Valley University 14

Gates Mills Gilmour 45, Akr. East 12

Geneva 35, Madison 11

Maple Hts. 16, Chagrin Falls Kenston 7

Youngs. Ursuline 44, Youngs. Chaney High School 14

Region 10=

Cle. Benedictine 35, Tiffin Columbian 7

Defiance 38, Bowling Green 0

Lexington 28, Maumee 14

Medina Buckeye 42, Norwalk 7

Parma Padua 31, Grafton Midview 14

Richfield Revere 34, Copley 28

Rocky River 34, Parma Hts. Holy Name 14

Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14

Region 11=

Athens 21, Cols. Linden-McKinley 8

Bishop Watterson 44, Vincent Warren 7

Bloom-Carroll 44, Bishop Hartley 43

Dover 33, Granville 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 43, Carrollton 12

Jackson 21, New Philadelphia 14

Newark Licking Valley 48, Wintersville Indian Creek 0

Steubenville 47, Delaware Buckeye Valley 7

Region 12=

Bellbrook 47, Day. Meadowdale 12

Cin. McNicholas 35, Celina 3

Day. Chaminade Julienne 44, Bellefontaine 28

London 39, Hamilton Ross 14

St Marys 28, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 24

Tipp City Tippecanoe 49, Oxford Talawanda 7

Wapakoneta 48, Franklin 7

Division IV=

Region 13=

Beloit W. Branch 31, Hubbard 6

Canal Fulton Northwest 36, Orange 30

Cle. Glenville 47, Chardon NDCL 20

Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Ravenna 14

Mogadore Field 24, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 16

Perry 35, Akr. Buchtel 0

Streetsboro 42, Youngs. Mooney 21

Struthers 49, Norton 28

Region 14=

Bay (OH) 41, Lodi Cloverleaf 14

Clyde 42, Tontogany Otsego 7

Napoleon 49, Lorain Clearview 0

Ontario 24, Bellville Clear Fork 2

Ottawa-Glandorf 13, Galion 7

Sandusky Perkins 49, Upper Sandusky 10

Shelby 49, Elida 21

Vermilion 37, Caledonia River Valley 21

Region 15=

Bishop Ready 18, Plain City Jonathan Alder 17

Circleville Logan Elm 41, Philo 21

E. Liverpool 41, East 40

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40, Heath 15

Millersburg W. Holmes 28, Chillicothe Unioto 21

New Lexington 55, Can. South 28

St Clairsville 40, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6

Waverly 28, Lancaster Fairfield Union 21

Region 16=

Brookville 43, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 42, OT

Cin. Indian Hill 50, Day. Northridge 14

Cin. Taft 50, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Cin. Wyoming 49, Cin. Shroder 14

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 7

Germantown Valley View 26, New Richmond 20

Kettering Alter 14, Eaton 0

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 43, Urbana 6

Division V=

Region 17=

Burton Berkshire 24, Chagrin Falls 16

Canfield S. Range 56, Navarre Fairless 13

Garrettsville Garfield 35, Garfield Hts. Trinity 26

Girard 44, Richmond Edison 7

Martins Ferry 48, Columbiana Crestview 41

New Franklin Manchester 49, Youngs. Liberty 14

Poland Seminary 39, Can. Cent. Cath. 18

Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Cortland Lakeview 21

Region 18=

Creston Norwayne 45, Delta 42, OT

Findlay Liberty-Benton 37, Fairview 0

LaGrange Keystone 49, Genoa 21

Liberty Center 58, Utica 6

Milan Edison 42, Johnstown Northridge 0

Oak Harbor 52, Fredericktown 7

Pemberville Eastwood 41, Archbold 0

Wooster Triway 41, Johnstown 20

Region 19=

Belmont Union Local 23, Nelsonville-York 13

Canal Winchester Harvest 40, Dawson-Bryant High School 6

Gahanna Cols. Academy 24, Piketon 7

Ironton 68, Worthington Christian 14

Portsmouth 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 16

Proctorville Fairland 31, Chillicothe Zane Trace 7

Wheelersburg 24, Barnesville 7

Zanesville W. Muskingum 34, Cols. Africentric 26

Region 20=

Camden Preble Shawnee 28, Marion Pleasant 0

Casstown Miami E. 14, Milton-Union 6

Cin. Madeira 21, Williamsburg 14

Jamestown Greeneview 27, St. Paris Graham 6

Lewistown Indian Lake 19, Versailles 7

Lima Bath 51, Carlisle 22

W. Liberty-Salem 41, Arcanum 26

Waynesville 42, Middletown Madison 9

Division VI=

Region 21=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 37, Mineral Ridge 0

Columbia Station Columbia 49, Rittman 7

Dalton 62, Youngs. Valley Christian 0

Kirtland 62, Rootstown 0

Mogadore 27, Hanoverton United 13

New Middletown Spring. 35, Sullivan Black River 6

Smithville 20, Leavittsburg LaBrae 13

Toronto 33, Wickliffe 31

Region 22=

Attica Seneca E. 56, Collins Western Reserve 20

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 43, Castalia Margaretta 8

Bluffton 21, Paulding 6

Carey 21, Defiance Tinora 17

Hamler Patrick Henry 35, Metamora Evergreen 4

Huron 42, Spencerville 7

Sherwood Fairview 41, Elmore Woodmore 9

Tol. Ottawa Hills 49, Ashland Crestview 12

Region 23=

Beverly Ft. Frye 30, Lore City Buckeye Trail 22

Centerburg 34, Reedsville Eastern 12

Cols. Grandview Hts. 41, Marion Elgin 6

Galion Northmor 42, Caldwell 0

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 37, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 36

Newcomerstown 23, Grove City Christian 14

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 28, Mechanicsburg 21

Waterford 34, Milford Center Fairbanks 21

Region 24=

Anna 61, Lima Perry 14

Cin. Country Day 39, Cin. Deer Park 14

Coldwater 58, Covington 0

Ironton Rock Hill 30, London Madison-Plains 21

Portsmouth W. 42, Chesapeake 24

Purcell Marian 34, Bainbridge Paint Valley 21

Spring. NE 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0

St Bernard-Elmwood Place 54, Day. Christian 0

Division VII=

Region 25=

Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, Crestline 0

Cuyahoga Hts. 37, Norwalk St Paul 20

Jeromesville Hillsdale 55, Fairport Harbor Harding 12

Lowellville 34, McDonald 20

Malvern 40, Lucas 26

Monroeville 47, Independence 7

Warren JFK 40, E. Palestine 13

Windham 50, Salineville Southern 35

Region 26=

Columbus Grove 42, N. Baltimore 8

Delphos St John's 28, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 22

Gibsonburg 21, Arlington 6

Leipsic 30, Ada 22

Lima Cent. Cath. 33, Pandora-Gilboa 28

McComb 28, Edon 14

Sycamore Mohawk 49, Edgerton 14

Tiffin Calvert 55, Dola Hardin Northern 25

Region 27=

Beaver Eastern 30, Strasburg 6

Bowerston Conotton Valley 46, Fairfield Christian 7

Corning Miller 27, Racine Southern 16

Crown City S. Gallia 56, New Matamoras Frontier 14

Danville 57, Bridgeport 0

Glouster Trimble 28, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 7

Portsmouth Notre Dame 34, Shadyside 12

Region 28=

Ansonia 46, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 8

Cin. College Prep. 20, S. Charleston SE 7

Ft. Loramie 49, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 22

Maria Stein Marion Local 68, Ft. Recovery 0

Minster 75, Manchester 14

New Madison Tri-Village 43, Waynesfield-Goshen 7

Sidney Lehman 46, DeGraff Riverside 13

St. Henry (OH) 13, New Bremen 10

Other=

Cle. Adams 52, Cle. Collinwood 0

Stryker 46, Sebring McKinley 6

Tol. Christian 55, Fremont St. Joseph 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

