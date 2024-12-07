Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 67, Vanlue 60

Akr. Buchtel 78, Akr. Firestone 41

Alliance 60, Salem 51

Andover Pymatuning Valley 77, Kinsman Badger 65

Arlington 67, Cory-Rawson 23

Ashland 50, Norwalk 47

Athens 56, Nelsonville-York 52

Attica Seneca E. 68, Bucyrus 50

Batavia 57, Wilmington 51

Bay (OH) 65, Medina Buckeye 48

Beaver Eastern 65, Portsmouth Clay 32

Bellevue 64, Port Clinton 45

Belmont Union Local 62, Bellaire 46

Berlin Hiland 43, Dover 31

Bethel-Tate 62, Blanchester 24

Brookfield 56, Youngs. Valley Christian 49

Bryan 55, Haviland Wayne Trace 49

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 38, Wintersville Indian Creek 35

Caldwell 53, Beverly Ft. Frye 40

Camden Preble Shawnee 51, New Lebanon Dixie 41

Campbell Memorial 62, Atwater Waterloo 50

Can. Cent. Cath. 73, Warren Harding 61

Canal Fulton Northwest 81, Wooster Triway 59

Canal Winchester Harvest 68, Pittsburgh North Catholic, Pa. 67

Canfield 56, Youngs. Ursuline 54

Carlisle 56, Brookville 47

Castalia Margaretta 72, Tiffin Calvert 50

Chardon NDCL 71, Avon Lake 54

Chesterland W. Geauga 64, Chagrin Falls Kenston 48

Chillicothe Zane Trace 57, Piketon 32

Cin. Turpin 50, Lebanon 46

Cin. Western Hills 66, Cin. Elder 60

Circleville 57, Bloom-Carroll 55

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 65, Amanda-Clearcreek 25

Cols. Wellington 59, Day. Miami Valley 48

Columbiana 54, Youngstown Urban Scholars 16

Copley 66, Cuyahoga Falls 61

Coshocton 75, Philo 52

Creston Norwayne 75, Rittman 25

Cuyahoga Hts. 28, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 26

Day. Christian 70, Bradford 43

Defiance 58, Paulding 49

Defiance Tinora 42, Delta 38

Delphos St John's 70, Kalida 58

Doylestown Chippewa 68, West Salem Northwestern 33

Dresden Tri-Valley 52, New Lexington 44

E. Can. 45, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34

E. Liverpool 62, Beaver 53

Elmore Woodmore 57, N. Baltimore 49

Fairfield Christian 55, Millersport 39

Fayetteville-Perry 61, Manchester 59

Findlay Liberty-Benton 71, Arcadia 36

Franklin 59, Monroe 56

Ft. Jennings 59, Antwerp 49

Garrettsville Garfield 72, Burton Berkshire 65

Gates Mills Gilmour 72, Gates Mills Hawken 66

Gibsonburg 45, New Riegel 43

Goshen 80, Mt. Orab Western Brown 48

Hamler Patrick Henry 57, Defiance Ayersville 42

Heartland Christian 75, Hanoverton United 51

Hicksville 50, Continental 30

Huron 50, Sandusky St. Mary 34

Lakewood 68, N. Olmsted 42

Lancaster 67, Ashville Teays Valley 64

Lancaster Fairfield Union 64, Baltimore Liberty Union 54

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 54, Sugar Grove Berne Union 44

Leesburg Fairfield 55, RULH 40

Legacy Christian 57, Yellow Springs 48

Leipsic 59, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 60, Cin. Sycamore 46

Lima Shawnee 57, Convoy Crestview 56

Lucas 44, Mansfield St. Peter's 35, OT

Lynchburg-Clay 64, Mowrystown Whiteoak 63

Mansfield 62, New Philadelphia 57

Mansfield Christian 53, Crestline 38

Mantua Crestwood 64, Mogadore 31

Massillon Perry 59, Austintown-Fitch 49

McArthur Vinton County 67, Bidwell River Valley 56

Miller City 53, Holgate 22

Minerva 67, Beloit W. Branch 56

N. Can. Hoover 63, Youngs. East 24

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Upper Sandusky 42

Neshannock, Pa. 58, Warren Howland 39

New Albany 52, Grove City 29

New Bremen 53, Celina 39

New Carlisle Tecumseh 67, Spring. Kenton Ridge 66

New Concord John Glenn 71, Zanesville Maysville 63

New Franklin Manchester 63, Orrville 56

New Middletown Spring. 47, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 67, Bucyrus Wynford 62, OT

Oberlin Firelands 54, Lorain Clearview 38

Parma Padua 81, Independence 56

Pemberville Eastwood 53, Rossford 45

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 54, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 32

Plain City Jonathan Alder 55, Urbana 31

Portsmouth Notre Dame 67, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 58

Racine Southern 73, Stewart Federal Hocking 47

Richfield Revere 79, Barberton 72

S. Webster 52, Franklin Furnace Green 38

Seaman N. Adams 61, Sardinia Eastern Brown 41

Southeastern 52, Chillicothe Huntington 42

Sparta Highland 48, Marion Pleasant 41

Spencerville 64, Elida 60

Spring. Shawnee 54, St. Paris Graham 16

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 57, Cin. N. College Hill 44

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 50, Wellsville 43

Stow-Munroe Falls 73, N. Royalton 66

Strasburg 38, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 37

Strongsville 75, Cle. Hts. 68

Sugarcreek Garaway 65, Malvern 51

Swanton 62, Metamora Evergreen 61

Thornville Sheridan 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 40

Tipp City Tippecanoe 44, Troy 42

Tol. Christian 78, Edon 53

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 40, Uhrichsville Claymont 38

Van Wert 53, Rockford Parkway 47

Van Wert Lincolnview 69, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 57

W. Chester Lakota W. 57, Middletown 52

Wapakoneta 50, Bowling Green 40

Warren JFK 79, Bristol 73

Waterford 50, Glouster Trimble 39

Waynesville 60, Hamilton Ross 55

Wickliffe 78, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 55

Willard 71, Vermilion 49

Williamsport Westfall 57, Bainbridge Paint Valley 47

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66, Barnesville 34

Wooster 64, Mansfield Madison 46

Youngs. Boardman 76, Youngs. Mooney 44

Youngs. Liberty 64, Lisbon David Anderson 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Haitian driving: Springfield area gets 10 new simulators for driver...
2
McCrabb: Nemeth Turkey Bowl provides funds to assist vulnerable and...
3
Middletown marching band, cheerleaders invited to JD Vance’s inaugural...
4
JD Vance’s mother asks Middletown to recognize son’s victory with Trump
5
Councilman proposes a remembrance of JD Vance’s grandmother near the...