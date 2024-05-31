Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

State Semifinal

Division I

Austintown Fitch 10, Fairfield 0

Division II

Bryan 2, Circleville Logan Elm 1

Canfield 3, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0

