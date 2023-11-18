Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division V=

Region 17=

Perry 32, Canfield S. Range 0

Division VI=

Region 21=

Kirtland 42, Mogadore 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

