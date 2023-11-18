Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division V=
Region 17=
Perry 32, Canfield S. Range 0
Division VI=
Region 21=
Kirtland 42, Mogadore 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
