Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Final=

Division II=

Westerville N. 78, Massillon Perry 46

Division III=

Louisville 63, Cin. Aiken 61

Division IV=

Zanesville Maysville 74, Cle. Glenville 67

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

