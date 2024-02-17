Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Liberty Christian Academy def. Granville Christian, forfeit

Miller City 54, Ft. Jennings 37

Vermilion 40, Huron 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

