Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA State Championship=

Division I=

Lakewood St. Edward 28, Springfield 14

Division III=

Canfield 35, Bloom-Carroll 14

Division V=

Canfield S. Range 53, Ironton 27

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

