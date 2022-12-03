Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA State Championship=
Division I=
Lakewood St. Edward 28, Springfield 14
Division III=
Canfield 35, Bloom-Carroll 14
Division V=
Canfield S. Range 53, Ironton 27
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
