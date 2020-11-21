Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcanum 55, Ft. Recovery 43
Barberton 23, Green 17
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 60, Attica Seneca E. 53, 2OT
Bellevue 68, Milan Edison 39
Botkins 68, Dola Hardin Northern 34
Bryan 57, Millbury Lake 41
Carey 46, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37
Carrollton 50, Can. Cent. Cath. 19
Centerburg 72, Delaware Christian 15
Chillicothe 54, Lancaster 21
Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, New Hope Christian 37
Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Burton Berkshire 24
DeGraff Riverside 58, Spring. NE 13
Delphos St. John's 53, Delphos Jefferson 44
Delta 48, Swanton 29
Fairport Harbor Harding 60, Southington Chalker 54
Fostoria 52, Continental 35
Franklin 50, Brookville 32
Ft. Loramie 62, Casstown Miami E. 21
Germantown Valley View 56, Eaton 37
Johnstown Northridge 70, Millersport 23
Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Mineral Ridge 29
Lees Creek E. Clinton 47, Hillsboro 29
Leipsic 61, Pandora-Gilboa 29
Lisbon David Anderson 52, Heartland Christian 42
Loudonville 46, Lexington 35
Malvern 26, Hanoverton United 23
Massillon Jackson 49, Canal Fulton Northwest 47
Middletown Madison Senior 57, Monroe 44
Millersburg W. Holmes 66, Minerva 41
Mt. Gilead 49, Galion 30
N. Can. Hoover 48, Macedonia Nordonia 36
N. Lewisburg Triad 63, Marion Elgin 12
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, Galion Northmor 19
Napoleon 61, Hamler Patrick Henry 24
New Madison Tri-Village 80, Versailles 42
New Paris National Trail 45, Legacy Christian 23
New Riegel 52, Sandusky St. Mary 40
Norwalk 19, Ashland 18
Oak Harbor 40, Rossford 29
Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Kalida 33
Paulding 81, Edgerton 21
Peninsula Woodridge 50, Kent Roosevelt 39
Perry 68, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54
Portsmouth W. 67, Ironton Rock Hill 35
Rootstown 47, Mogadore Field 26
Russia 51, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37
Salineville Southern 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 42
St. Marys Memorial 71, Ft. Jennings 21
Tiffin Columbian 37, Bowling Green 31
Van Wert 30, Coldwater 29
Waynesville 74, Milton-Union 27
Kewpee Tip-Off Classic=
Lima Bath 43, Lima Sr. 29
McDonalds Holiday Tournament=
Arlington 48, Harrod Allen E. 44
Cory-Rawson 39, Bluffton 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beallsville vs. Sarahsville Shenandoah, ppd.
Minster vs. Wapakoneta, ppd.
Strongsville vs. Wooster, ppd.
Sylvania Northview vs. Tol. Whitmer, ppd.
Tiffin Calvert vs. Vanlue, ppd.
Willard vs. New Washington Buckeye Cent., ppd.
___
