Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Division I=
Region 1=
St. Edward (OH) 13, Mentor 7
Region 2=
Centerville 23, Huber Hts. Wayne 14
Region 3=
Powell Olentangy Liberty 21, Pickerington N. 9
Region 4=
Cin. Moeller 28, St. Xavier (OH) 23
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Hoban 21, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7
Region 6=
Avon 28, Medina Highland 20
Region 7=
Sunbury Big Walnut 14, Massillon Washington 7
Region 8=
Cin. Anderson 28, Cin. La Salle 21
Division III=
Region 9=
Youngs. Ursuline 54, Gates Mills Gilmour 0
Region 10=
Tol. Cent. Cath. 45, Parma Padua 7
Region 11=
Bishop Watterson 37, Steubenville 7
Region 12=
London 13, Bellbrook 0
Division IV=
Region 13=
Cle. Glenville 12, Perry 6, OT
Region 14=
Sandusky Perkins 28, Ontario 21
Region 15=
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, St Clairsville 7
Region 16=
Cin. Taft 26, Kettering Alter 12
Division V=
Region 17=
Canfield S. Range 17, Poland Seminary 16
Region 18=
Liberty Center 34, Milan Edison 6
Region 19=
Ironton 55, Wheelersburg 0
Region 20=
W. Liberty-Salem 21, Lewistown Indian Lake 14
Division VI=
Region 21=
Kirtland 41, Dalton 6
Region 22=
Bluffton 24, Hamler Patrick Henry 7
Region 23=
Galion Northmor 37, Cols. Grandview Hts. 6
Region 24=
Coldwater 45, Anna 21
Division VII=
Region 25=
Jeromesville Hillsdale 44, Cuyahoga Hts. 14
Region 26=
Columbus Grove 14, Delphos St John's 0
Region 27=
Danville 40, Beaver Eastern 6
Region 28=
Maria Stein Marion Local 21, Minster 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/