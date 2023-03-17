Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Championship=
Division II=
State Semifinal=
Akr. Buchtel 60, Bishop Ready 50
Rocky River Lutheran W. 56, Day. Chaminade Julienne 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
