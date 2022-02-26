Hamburger icon
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Cle. St. Joseph 27, Wadsworth 19

Green 56, Solon 42

Massillon Jackson 44, Can. Glenoak 34

Region 2=

Medina Highland 64, Rocky River Magnificat 52

Olmsted Falls 61, Strongsville 40

Division II=

Region 5=

Salem 41, Chesterland W. Geauga 34

Region 7=

Thornville Sheridan 63, McArthur Vinton County 34

Region 8=

Eaton 43, Cin. Summit Country Day 35

Kettering Alter 49, Cin. Indian Hill 19

Division III=

Region 10=

Worthington Christian 43, Cols. Africentric 37

Region 11=

Wheelersburg 49, Leesburg Fairfield 42

Region 12=

Marion Pleasant 45, Johnstown 29

Division IV=

Region 15=

Glouster Trimble 62, S. Webster 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

