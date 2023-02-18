X
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 64, Streetsboro 58

Alliance Marlington 63, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44

Archbold 56, Hamler Patrick Henry 48

Austintown Fitch 60, Alliance 56

Avon 73, Amherst Steele 66

Avon Lake 60, N. Ridgeville 50

Baltimore Liberty Union 59, McConnelsville Morgan 49

Beloit W. Branch 63, Atwater Waterloo 33

Brookfield 55, Vienna Mathews 53

Bucyrus Wynford 68, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55

Canfield 76, Poland Seminary 44

Cardington-Lincoln 45, Tree of Life 35

Carey 48, Sycamore Mohawk 31

Chillicothe Zane Trace 72, McArthur Vinton County 63

Coldwater 77, Minster 61

Collins Western Reserve 68, Ashland Mapleton 53

Cols. Bexley 68, Heath 53

Columbia Station Columbia 65, Oberlin 52

Columbiana Crestview 55, Youngs. Valley Christian 49

Columbus Grove 40, Harrod Allen E. 36

Continental 55, McComb 50, 2OT

Cortland Maplewood 80, Mineral Ridge 64

Dalton 76, Creston Norwayne 70

Defiance 63, Wapakoneta 47

Defiance Tinora 60, Edon 52

Delaware Hayes 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 33

Dresden Tri-Valley 73, Philo 43

Elyria 60, Grafton Midview 51

Gahanna Lincoln 53, Pickerington N. 51

Garfield Hts. Trinity 36, Elyria Open Door 33

Grove City 93, Galloway Westland 50

Haviland Wayne Trace 62, Ottoville 58

Heartland Christian 69, Youngstown Urban Scholars 33

Hilliard Bradley 50, Dublin Coffman 46

Kalida 58, Defiance Ayersville 47

Leavittsburg LaBrae 57, New Middletown Spring. 49

Liberty Center 47, Delta 39

Lima Cent. Cath. 54, Arlington 42

Lima Shawnee 77, Elida 60

Lodi Cloverleaf 55, Akr. Springfield 49

Lore City Buckeye Trail 56, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 36

Lowellville 65, Youngs. East 26

Malvern 81, Lisbon David Anderson 47

Maria Stein Marion Local 58, Delphos St. John's 48

McDonald 79, Struthers 65

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 76, Morral Ridgedale 41

Medina 72, Euclid 46

Medina Highland 47, Copley 39

Middlefield Cardinal 48, Burton Berkshire 35

Miller City 48, Hicksville 44

Mogadore 56, Louisville Aquinas 49

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 55, Columbiana 53

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 52, Upper Sandusky 36

New Bremen 57, Ft. Recovery 44

New Philadelphia 48, Dover 42

Newton Falls 66, Windham 64

Oberlin Firelands 59, LaGrange Keystone 50

Ottawa-Glandorf 70, Kenton 23

Painesville Riverside 67, Mayfield 49

Parma Hts. Holy Name 71, Westlake 60

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 49, Mt. Vernon 43

Pemberville Eastwood 53, Elmore Woodmore 40

Perrysburg 70, Sylvania Southview 49

Port Clinton 78, Milan Edison 43

Ravenna SE 96, Rootstown 69

Richmond Hts. 83, Lakewood St. Edward 80

Rossford 44, Genoa Area 31

Salem 76, Hanoverton United 48

Sandusky Perkins 76, Vermilion 40

Shaker Hts. 65, Massillon Jackson 62

Sheffield Brookside 96, Sullivan Black River 56

Shelby 74, Ontario 43

Sherwood Fairview 53, Montpelier 44

Sparta Highland 50, Bellville Clear Fork 40

Spencerville 80, Delphos Jefferson 63

St. Clairsville 70, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 65

Swanton 67, Metamora Evergreen 29

Tallmadge 67, Barberton 58

Tiffin Calvert 55, Lakeside Danbury 28

Tiffin Columbian 84, Clyde 59

Uniontown Lake 64, Youngs. Boardman 56

Ursuline Academy 73, Bristol 58

Van Wert 69, Lima Bath 41

Warren Howland 71, Niles McKinley 48

Warren JFK 76, Hartville Lake Center Christian 56

Wauseon 66, Bryan 42

Wellsville 73, E. Palestine 38

Westerville Cent. 56, New Albany 43

Westerville N. 58, Dublin Scioto 47

Westerville S. 69, Worthington Kilbourne 45

Willard 63, Huron 61

Youngs. Mooney 62, Hubbard 36

Zanesville 70, Byesville Meadowbrook 34

Zanesville Maysville 74, Millersburg W. Holmes 53

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 8=

Cin. Taft 84, Cin. Shroder 13

Cin. Woodward 68, Batavia 28

Hamilton Badin 71, New Richmond 42

Division IV=

Region 16=

Sidney Lehman 49, Newton Local 34

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. Anderson 55, Cin. NW 45

Cin. Elder 68, Cin. Aiken 42

Cin. La Salle 52, Hamilton Ross 45

Huber Hts. Wayne 62, Springfield 54

Miamisburg 83, Riverside Stebbins 49

W. Chester Lakota W. 66, Cin. Walnut Hills 34

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 4=

Region B=

Dinwiddie, Va. 67, Hamler Patrick Henry 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

