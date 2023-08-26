Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ansonia 56, Covington 0

Archbold 29, St. Henry 0

Ashland Crestview 20, Howard E. Knox 14

Atwater Waterloo 21, Leetonia 0

Bellevue 26, Wauseon 3

Belmont Union Local 48, Rayland Buckeye 7

Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Belpre 0

Caledonia River Valley 42, Mansfield Madison 0

Can. South 43, Dover 34

Canal Winchester 20, New Albany 14, OT

Celina 37, St. Marys Memorial 15

Cin. Country Day 33, Bradford 6

Clyde 44, Tol. Start 12

Columbus Grove 24, Findlay Liberty-Benton 14

Cortland Lakeview 32, Jefferson Area 13

Creston Norwayne 33, Can. Cent. Cath. 7

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 30, Kent Roosevelt 0

Danville 67, Bucyrus 6

Defiance 16, Wapakoneta 13

Dublin Coffman 22, Centerville 14

Eastlake North 35, Norwalk 0

Edgerton 46, W. Unity Hilltop 12

Elida 13, Lima Shawnee 9

Findlay 43, Lima Sr. 0

Gahanna Lincoln 34, Groveport-Madison 3

Galion 21, Carey 14

Galion Northmor 60, Greenwich S. Cent. 0

Germantown Valley View 60, Milton-Union 7

Gibsonburg 12, Attica Seneca E. 8

Granville 15, Bellville Clear Fork 0

Green 21, Canfield S. Range 7

Hamilton Badin 10, Cols. DeSales 6

Hannibal River 0, Glouster Trimble 0

Harrod Allen E. 28, Arlington 3

Hilliard Davidson 48, Grove City 21

Huron 49, Sheffield Brookside 0

Jeromesville Hillsdale 21, Lucas 17

Kansas Lakota 31, Arcadia 7

Kettering Alter 49, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6

Lancaster Fairfield Union 38, Pomeroy Meigs 0

Leipsic 48, Van Buren 0

Liberty Center 47, Napoleon 6

Lodi Cloverleaf 17, LaGrange Keystone 7

London 21, Chillicothe 0

Louisville 22, Zanesville 0

Magnolia Sandy Valley 49, Akr. Manchester 13

Mansfield Sr. 24, Canfield 10

Maria Stein Marion Local 63, Franklin 7

Marion Elgin 32, Morral Ridgedale 0

Massillon 56, Can. Glenoak 7

McArthur Vinton County 19, Circleville 8

McComb 55, Convoy Crestview 13

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 56, Cory-Rawson 14

Medina Buckeye 28, Amherst Steele 13

Millbury Lake 33, Northwood 0

Minster 35, St. Paris Graham 0

Mogadore 21, Ravenna 3

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 47, Newton Falls 14

New Middletown Spring. 42, Brookfield 7

Oak Harbor 44, Tol. Woodward 0

Oberlin Firelands 30, Vermilion 0

Ontario 35, Centerburg 0

Perrysburg 17, Marysville 14

Philo 20, Carrollton 14

Poland Seminary 41, Warren Howland 0

Richfield Revere 42, Akron Garfield 0

Richmond Edison 35, Independence 0

Richwood N. Union 41, N. Lewisburg Triad 0

Rittman 52, Windham 0

STVM 16, Massillon Perry 14

Salineville Southern 38, Columbiana Crestview 6

Sandusky Perkins 62, Elyria Cath. 19

Spring. NW 34, Spring. Greenon 0

St. Clairsville 54, Martins Ferry 0

Steubenville 29, New Philadelphia 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Apple Creek Waynedale 12

Sullivan Black River 12, West Salem Northwestern 6

Tol. Christian 56, Morenci, Mich. 14

Toronto 48, E. Palestine 0

Trotwood-Madison 38, Kettering Fairmont 8

Troy 58, Greenville 0

Upper Sandusky 26, Mt. Gilead 12

Versailles 35, Ft. Loramie 0

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42, Arcanum 13

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 57, Warsaw River View 6

Wadsworth 45, Wooster 13

Waynesfield-Goshen 63, Crestline 0

Wickliffe 48, Ashtabula St. John 12

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 43, Bridgeport 0

Youngs. Ursuline 38, Parma Padua 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Ohio governor to form task force to examine school bus safety
2
Mother, daughter assigned same Miami University dorm room, 33 years...
3
Community shows support as Northwestern students return to school after...
4
Springfield’s longest-serving city manager dies at 69
5
All injured Northwestern students released from hospitals; school to...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top