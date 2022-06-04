dayton-daily-news logo
Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
State Semifinal
Division III

Massillon Tuslaw 6, Casstown Miami East 1

Wheelersburg 5, Cardinton-Lincoln 2

Division IV

Strasburg-Franklin 10, Bradford 1

Van Wert Lincolnview 5, Jeromesville Hillsdale 2

