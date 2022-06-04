Friday's Scores

|OHSAA Softball Championships
Massillon Tuslaw 6, Casstown Miami East 1
Wheelersburg 5, Cardinton-Lincoln 2
Strasburg-Franklin 10, Bradford 1
Van Wert Lincolnview 5, Jeromesville Hillsdale 2
