Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Elms 40, Akr. North 37

Ashtabula Edgewood 61, Madison 53

Ashville Teays Valley 48, Amanda-Clearcreek 36

Avon Lake 38, Amherst Steele 26

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Sandusky St. Mary 28

Bellevue 58, Sandusky 50

Bishop Ready 35, Worthington Christian 16

Bryan 60, Wauseon 24

Bucyrus Wynford 43, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 24

Burton Berkshire 61, Mantua Crestwood 54

Cols. Beechcroft 60, North Intl 53

Cols. Centennial 70, Cols. Linden-McKinley 27

Cuyahoga Hts. 39, Independence 29

Delaware Buckeye Valley 52, Cols. Bexley 21

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38, Dublin Jerome 33

Dublin Coffman 45, Hilliard Davidson 27

Geneva 44, Perry 34

Gibsonburg 54, Elmore Woodmore 23

Grafton Midview 40, Berea-Midpark 29

Green 48, Can. McKinley 30

Hamler Patrick Henry 60, Archbold 40

Jefferson Area 38, Painesville Harvey 34

Johnstown 53, Utica 38

Kansas Lakota 53, Fremont St. Joseph 28

Kirtland 49, Middlefield Cardinal 12

Lakeside Danbury 41, Tiffin Calvert 33

Lewis Center Olentangy 45, Hilliard Darby 34

Liberty Center 59, Delta 13

Lodi Cloverleaf 69, Ravenna 40

Mogadore Field 49, Akr. Springfield 42

N. Ridgeville 80, Elyria 51

Newark 75, Grove City Cent. Crossing 23

Oak Harbor 49, Fostoria 44

Orwell Grand Valley 32, Wickliffe 22

Rocky River 48, Bay Village Bay 43

Strongsville 57, Brunswick 46

Swanton 49, Metamora Evergreen 45

Tiffin Columbian 47, Clyde 41

Uniontown Lake 56, Can. Glenoak 36

Upper Sandusky 40, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 33

W. Unity Hilltop 66, Pioneer N. Central 8

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Trenton restaurant closes after less than one year
2
Fast food chain McDonald’s coming to New Carlisle
3
Memorial Hall: A history of Dayton’s historic venue as it turns 114
4
Springfield man sentenced in 2011 murder of 87-year-old Urbana man
5
Former FedEx driver charged with stealing $40K in electronics from...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top