Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lewis Center Olentangy 49, Marysville 48
Pickerington N. 45, Gahanna Lincoln 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sparta Highland vs. Shelby, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
