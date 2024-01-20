Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lewis Center Olentangy 49, Marysville 48

Pickerington N. 45, Gahanna Lincoln 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sparta Highland vs. Shelby, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

