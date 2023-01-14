dayton-daily-news logo
Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 67, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 61, Thomas Worthington 57

Grove City 64, Galloway Westland 15

Groveport-Madison 58, Grove City Cent. Crossing 32

New London 52, Monroeville 39

Oberlin 71, Sullivan Black River 47

Perrysburg 48, Napoleon 37

Solon 61, Brunswick 49

Southeastern 43, Piketon 38

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 60, Sylvania Southview 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

