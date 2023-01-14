Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 67, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 61, Thomas Worthington 57
Grove City 64, Galloway Westland 15
Groveport-Madison 58, Grove City Cent. Crossing 32
New London 52, Monroeville 39
Oberlin 71, Sullivan Black River 47
Perrysburg 48, Napoleon 37
Solon 61, Brunswick 49
Southeastern 43, Piketon 38
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 60, Sylvania Southview 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
