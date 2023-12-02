Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 71, Jefferson Area 70
Arlington 76, Ft. Jennings 57
Ashville Teays Valley 47, Lancaster 45
Austintown Fitch 51, Lima Perry 47
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 65, Arcadia 42
Beloit W. Branch 67, Lisbon Beaver 59
Botkins 76, Waynesfield-Goshen 37
Bridgeport 69, Beallsville 42
Bristol 62, McDonald 40
Brookville 64, Carlisle 54
Bucyrus 60, Vanlue 37
Caledonia River Valley 76, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 61
Campbell Memorial 69, Kinsman Badger 64
Carey 66, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 23
Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Middlefield Cardinal 24
Cin. Colerain 48, Cin. Mt. Healthy 34
Cin. Gamble Montessori 52, Cin. College Prep. 49
Cin. McNicholas 79, Villa Madonna, Ky. 51
Cin. Shroder 52, Cin. N. College Hill 43
Columbiana 66, E. Palestine 48
Convoy Crestview 55, Van Wert 42
Cortland Maplewood 47, Sebring McKinley 33
Cory-Rawson 61, Tol. Horizon Science 11
Defiance Ayersville 59, Edon 45
Delta 29, Pettisville 25
E. Liverpool 63, Knoch, Pa. 44
Eaton 66, New Paris National Trail 52
Fairport Harbor Harding 60, Burton Berkshire 59
Findlay 68, Defiance 39
Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Dola Hardin Northern 30
Galion Northmor 69, Marion Elgin 51
Gates Mills Gilmour 54, Cle. Benedictine 48
Genoa Area 53, Port Clinton 45
Greenup Co., Ky. 71, Lucasville Valley 60
Heartland Christian 70, Salem 61
Hubbard 51, Brookfield 48
Huron 69, Sandusky St. Mary 25
Indpls Attucks, Ind. 59, Cin. Withrow 38
Kenton 57, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 36
Latham Western 84, Piketon 83, 2OT
Legacy Christian 50, Bradford 46
Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Lima Bath 31
Lima Shawnee 53, Elida 49
Lima Sr. 107, Tol. Bowsher 71
Lisbon David Anderson 48, Collins Western Reserve 30
Lodi Cloverleaf 81, Sullivan Black River 56
Lowellville 48, Columbiana Crestview 45, OT
Malvern 59, Smithville 36
Metamora Evergreen 61, Oregon Clay 49
Miami Valley 58, Cols. Wellington 35
Milford 47, Loveland 44
Millbury Lake 59, Swanton 52
Mowrystown Whiteoak 60, RULH 48
Mt. Vernon 58, Centerburg 32
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48, Ada 41
N. Can. Hoover 51, Akron Garfield 39
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41, Hanoverton United 32
New Albany 57, Canfield 39
New Concord John Glenn 45, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 42
New Lexington 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 21
Newcomerstown 45, Howard E. Knox 30
Newport, Ky. 74, Richmond Hts. 69
Niles McKinley 59, Warren Champion 53
Norwalk 39, Ashland 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 70, Tiffin Calvert 43
Pandora-Gilboa 54, Lima Perry 41
Paulding 50, Continental 24
Philo 79, Cols. Cristo Rey 44
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 44, Milton-Union 15
Richmond Edison 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 39
Rockford Parkway 54, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 48
Salineville Southern 67, Leetonia 65
Spring. Kenton Ridge 77, Spring. Cath. Cent. 32
St. Henry 65, Spencerville 58
St. Marys Memorial 76, New Knoxville 26
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 62, Toronto 46
Stow-Munroe Falls 69, Massillon Jackson 64
Strongsville 57, Olmsted Falls 51
Tontogany Otsego 56, N. Baltimore 46
Urbana 54, W. Liberty-Salem 43
Vincent Warren 69, McConnelsville Morgan 28
Wapakoneta 47, Delphos Jefferson 33
Warren Howland 59, Shenango, Pa. 48
Warren JFK 65, Cle. Cent. Cath. 49
Westerville N. 75, Cols. Linden-McKinley 35
Williamsport Westfall 54, Amanda-Clearcreek 25
Worthington Christian 62, Sparta Highland 29
Youngs. Boardman 51, Millbury Lake 50, OT
Youngs. East 87, Akr. North 24
Youngs. Mooney 64, Youngs. Liberty 23
