dayton-daily-news logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 72, Akr. Ellet 39

Akr. Springfield 49, Mogadore Field 47

Arcanum 46, New Lebanon Dixie 45, OT

Archbold 60, Defiance Ayersville 46

Arlington 57, Cory-Rawson 32

Ashville Teays Valley 64, Amanda-Clearcreek 44

Austintown Fitch 51, Youngs. Mooney 46

Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, Chillicothe Huntington 38

Barnesville 66, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 54

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 68, Lakeside Danbury 59

Batavia Clermont NE 51, Blanchester 42

Beaver Eastern 68, Oak Hill 44

Bellaire 66, Martins Ferry 56

Bellevue 47, Sandusky Perkins 46

Bellville Clear Fork 61, Ontario 25

Belmont Union Local 61, McDonald 30

Beloit W. Branch 63, Carrollton 47

Beverly Ft. Frye 51, Sarahsville Shenandoah 31

Bloom-Carroll 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 22

Bloomdale Elmwood 55, Tontogany Otsego 32

Bloomfield Christian, Mich. 85, Northside Christian 53

Bluffton 45, Delphos Jefferson 39

Botkins 47, Rockford Parkway 33

Bradford 55, Ansonia 44

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 77, Wadsworth 54

Bristol 61, Southington Chalker 25

Brookville 54, Monroe 53

Byesville Meadowbrook 74, McConnelsville Morgan 48

Campbell Memorial 80, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 32

Can. Glenoak 43, N. Can. Hoover 32

Can. South 52, Salem 37

Canal Fulton Northwest 57, Akr. Manchester 56

Canal Winchester 65, Dublin Scioto 55

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 69, Fairfield Christian 27

Centerburg 72, Mt. Gilead 38

Centerville 82, Beavercreek 55

Chagrin Falls Kenston 50, Willoughby S. 39

Chillicothe Unioto 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 51

Cin. Indian Hill 47, Cin. Mariemont 45

Cin. Seven Hills 44, Lockland 38

Cin. St. Xavier 66, Cin. Purcell Marian 34

Cin. Summit Country Day 38, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28

Cin. Sycamore 64, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 55

Cin. Turpin 54, Lebanon 41

Cin. Woodward 90, Cin. Aiken 47

Circleville Logan Elm 60, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 41

Cle. St. Ignatius 69, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 50

Clyde 42, Norwalk 40

Cols. Bexley 57, Gahanna Cols. Academy 44

Cols. Centennial 51, Cols. Whetstone 47

Cols. DeSales 55, Bishop Hartley 38

Cols. Eastmoor 59, Cols. Walnut Ridge 52

Cols. Northland 49, Cols. Mifflin 37

Cols. St. Charles 38, Bishop Watterson 37

Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 48

Columbia Station Columbia 67, Sullivan Black River 41

Columbus Grove 74, Ada 24

Continental 41, Sherwood Fairview 36

Convoy Crestview 46, Spencerville 44

Coshocton 71, Crooksville 17

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 72, Cin. La Salle 35

Covington 57, Tipp City Bethel 50

Danville 61, Cardington-Lincoln 52

Day. Christian 78, East Dayton Christian School 19

Day. Meadowdale 55, Day. Ponitz Tech. 49

Day. Northridge 85, DeGraff Riverside 54

Day. Oakwood 56, Carlisle 45

Defiance 48, St. Marys Memorial 35

Delaware Buckeye Valley 81, Cols. KIPP 49

Delaware Christian 61, Liberty Christian Academy 58

Delaware Hayes 69, Worthington Kilbourne 56

Delphos St. John's 52, Ft. Recovery 48

Dola Hardin Northern 49, Morral Ridgedale 41

Dover 78, ISA Academy 50

Dresden Tri-Valley 70, Zanesville Maysville 52

Dublin Coffman 51, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 46

Dublin Jerome 64, Marysville 31

E. Can. 62, Magnolia Sandy Valley 52

E. Liverpool 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49

Elyria 52, Avon 50

Elyria Cath. 66, Bay Village Bay 60

Erie McDowell, Pa. 54, Cle. Benedictine 47

Felicity-Franklin 57, Bethel-Tate 50

Franklin 88, Germantown Valley View 64

Ft. Loramie 55, Anna 39

Gahanna Lincoln 63, New Albany 28

Gallipolis Gallia 57, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 33

Georgetown 67, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41

Girard 58, Canfield S. Range 56

Hannibal River 45, Shadyside 35

Haviland Wayne Trace 63, Liberty Center 44

Heartland Christian 75, Lowellville 68

Hilliard Darby 64, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52

Hilliard Davidson 48, Hilliard Bradley 43

Howard E. Knox 45, Galion Northmor 37

Huber Hts. Wayne 61, Springboro 40

Huron 61, Castalia Margaretta 50

Ironton 63, Ironton Rock Hill 42

Jackson 31, Greenfield McClain 28

Jackson Center 53, Houston 14

Jamestown Greeneview 50, Cedarville 45

Kent Roosevelt 54, Barberton 50

Kettering Alter 68, Bishop Fenwick 33

Kings Mills Kings 64, Milford 46

Lakewood 44, Parma Normandy 41

Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Circleville 32

Latham Western 48, Portsmouth Notre Dame 47

Leesburg Fairfield 43, Seaman N. Adams 24

Legacy Christian 69, Day. Miami Valley 34

Leipsic 57, Van Wert Lincolnview 52

Lexington 53, Mansfield Madison 50

Lima Perry 54, Marion Elgin 38

Lima Shawnee 74, Lima Bath 51

Lima Sr. 78, Tol. Whitmer 72, OT

Lodi Cloverleaf 72, Ravenna 69

London 63, Spring. Kenton Ridge 60

Lucas 40, Kidron Cent. Christian 31

Lucasville Valley 60, S. Webster 54

Macedonia Nordonia 68, N. Royalton 61

Mansfield Christian 54, Loudonville 40

Massillon 67, Warren Harding 55

Mayfield 78, Eastlake North 35

McArthur Vinton County 67, Nelsonville-York 51

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 61, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

Medina 69, Euclid 62

Mentor 54, Strongsville 50

Miami Valley Christian Academy 58, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 23

Middletown 64, Cin. Colerain 42

Millbury Lake 56, Elmore Woodmore 43

Miller City 50, Hamler Patrick Henry 46

Minford 64, Waverly 58

Mt. Vernon 62, Mansfield Sr. 61

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 69, Lima Temple Christian 44

N. Baltimore 59, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55

New Bremen 46, Minster 42

New Concord John Glenn 62, Philo 48

New Lexington 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 33

New Madison Tri-Village 76, Newton Local 51

New Riegel 56, Sandusky St. Mary 37

Norton 43, Streetsboro 39

Oberlin Firelands 55, Lorain Clearview 31

Old Fort 65, Fremont St. Joseph 28

Olmsted Falls 82, N. Ridgeville 66

Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Wapakoneta 40

Ottoville 53, Ft. Jennings 42

Pandora-Gilboa 74, Arcadia 21

Peebles 50, Fayetteville-Perry 48

Pemberville Eastwood 71, Genoa Area 53

Perrysburg 63, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52

Pickerington Cent. 48, Grove City Cent. Crossing 29

Pickerington N. 71, Galloway Westland 20

Piketon 41, Frankfort Adena 39

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 58, Camden Preble Shawnee 54

Plain City Jonathan Alder 49, Bellefontaine 23

Poland Seminary 70, Hubbard 52

Portsmouth W. 62, McDermott Scioto NW 27

Ravenna SE 62, Louisville Aquinas 51

Rayland Buckeye 80, Bridgeport 37

Reading 45, Cin. Wyoming 44

Reynoldsburg 56, Newark 50

Richfield Revere 71, Cuyahoga Falls 65

Richwood N. Union 51, Urbana 47

Rocky River 56, N. Olmsted 34

Rootstown 69, Berlin Center Western Reserve 60

S. Point 48, Proctorville Fairland 45

Sandusky 61, Vermilion 29

Sheffield Brookside 66, LaGrange Keystone 55

Sidney 64, Vandalia Butler 33

Smithville 63, Doylestown Chippewa 45

Spring. Cath. Cent. 52, S. Charleston SE 22

Spring. Greenon 58, London Madison Plains 57

Spring. Shawnee 48, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46

St. Clairsville 69, Cambridge 59

Steubenville 53, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 18

Strasburg-Franklin 57, Lore City Buckeye Trail 44

Sugarcreek Garaway 60, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46

Sunbury Big Walnut 72, Cols. Franklin Hts. 53

Thomas Worthington 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 52

Thornville Sheridan 52, Warsaw River View 43

Tiffin Calvert 49, Gibsonburg 43

Tipp City Tippecanoe 66, W. Carrollton 47

Tol. Scott 41, Tol. Rogers 36

Tol. St. John's 67, Findlay 64

Tree of Life 52, Granville Christian 46

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 75, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

Twinsburg 68, Hudson 51

Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Berlin Hiland 34

Union, Pa. 61, McDonald 30

Van Buren 55, McComb 50

Van Wert 55, Celina 39

Vienna Mathews 60, Cortland Maplewood 43

Vincent Warren 48, Marietta 43

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 47, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 43

W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Hamilton 57

W. Jefferson 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 51

W. Liberty-Salem 32, Mechanicsburg 21

Waterford 60, Reedsville Eastern 35

Wauseon 58, Edgerton 34

Wellston 71, Albany Alexander 50

Wellsville 73, Salineville Southern 41

West Salem Northwestern 86, Rittman 54

Westerville Cent. 47, Grove City 37

Westerville S. 45, Westerville N. 43

Wheelersburg 53, Greenup Co., Ky. 35

Whitehall-Yearling 52, Wellington 33

Williamsburg 72, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 68, New Boston Glenwood 62

Wintersville Indian Creek 63, Lisbon Beaver 53

Worthington Christian 45, Cols. Grandview Hts. 28

Yellow Springs 63, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 44

Youngs. Boardman 44, Youngs. Ursuline 36

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 36, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Parma Padua vs. Cle. VASJ, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Police: Violence threat against Fairfield Schools came from outside of...
2
U.S. agriculture secretary in area to speak about Biden’s plans for...
3
Grand jury gets case of woman charged with shooting husband in Monroe
4
Monroe hotel rebranded to Holiday Inn Express after $2 million in...
5
Coroner working to identify driver who died after car crashed into...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top