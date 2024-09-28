Friday's Scores

Alliance 20, Salem 16

Andover Pymatuning Valley 40, Ashtabula St John 0

Ansonia 32, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0

Ashland Crestview 47, Greenwich S. Cent. 6

Ashland Mapleton 20, Plymouth 13

Ashville Teays Valley 21, Groveport-Madison 14

Attica Seneca E. 14, Upper Sandusky 7

Aurora 68, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Avon 35, Olmsted Falls 14

Avon Lake 28, Amherst Steele 20

Barnesville 56, Shadyside 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 16, Castalia Margaretta 7

Batavia 45, Mt. Orab Western Brown 7

Bay (OH) 28, Westlake 14

Bellbrook 6, Trenton Edgewood 0

Belmont Union Local 41, Beaver 14

Beloit W. Branch 64, Minerva 0

Berlin Center Western Reserve 36, Campbell Memorial 14

Bishop Ready 16, Cols. KIPP 0

Bishop Watterson 28, Bishop Hartley 13

Bowerston Conotton Valley 26, Lore City Buckeye Trail 24

Brunswick 35, Shaker Hts. 3

Burton Berkshire 49, Middlefield Cardinal 6

Byesville Meadowbrook 21, New Concord John Glenn 17

Caldwell 34, Beverly Ft. Frye 27

Caledonia River Valley 10, Marion Harding 0

Camden Preble Shawnee 35, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0

Can. McKinley 26, Green 17

Canal Fulton Northwest 46, Massillon Tuslaw 7

Canal Winchester 31, Newark 7

Canal Winchester Harvest 12, Wheelersburg 6

Canfield S. Range 38, Poland Seminary 30

Carey 49, Bucyrus Wynford 14

Carrollton 24, Alliance Marlington 17

Centerburg 33, Cardington-Lincoln 6

Centerville 48, Beavercreek 13

Chagrin Falls 28, Mantua Crestwood 0

Chagrin Falls Kenston 20, Chardon 3

Chardon NDCL 63, Warren Howland 14

Cin. Country Day 50, Miami Valley Christian Academy 19

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 49, Norwood 6

Cin. Moeller 38, Cin. La Salle 0

Cin. Mt Healthy 29, Cin. NW 16

Cin. Wyoming 31, Reading 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38, Wilmington 16

Cle. Adams 44, Cle. Collinwood 8

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 36, Cle. E. Tech 0

Cle. Rhodes 12, Cle. Hay 10

Coldwater 48, Rockford Parkway 0

Collins Western Reserve 28, Norwalk St Paul 7

Cols. DeSales 28, Cols. St. Charles 0

Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Hilliard Bradley 0

Columbiana 49, Leetonia 7

Columbiana Crestview 57, Brookfield 7

Columbus Grove 38, Harrod Allen E. 13

Convoy Crestview 36, Delphos Jefferson 0

Copley 34, Kent Roosevelt 20

Creston Norwayne 45, Apple Creek Waynedale 10

Crown City S. Gallia 36, Portsmouth Notre Dame 8

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 37, Wooster Triway 7

Dalton 41, West Salem Northwestern 7

Danville 22, Loudonville 0

Day. Meadowdale 20, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0

Day. Northridge 24, Covington 0

Defiance 34, Kenton 27

Delaware Hayes 35, Worthington Kilbourne 27

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 31, Hilliard Darby 13

Delta 28, Swanton 0

Dematha, Md. 20, Massillon Washington 14

Dola Hardin Northern 42, Morral Ridgedale 0

Dover 31, Canfield 14

E. Liverpool 41, Cambridge 7

Edgerton 39, Defiance Ayersville 7

Edon 43, Montpelier 12

Elida 17, Celina 14

Erie McDowell, Pa. 38, Cle. VASJ 35

Fairport Harbor Harding 43, Orwell Grand Valley 14

Findlay Liberty-Benton 28, Arlington 0

Fremont Ross 26, Napoleon 20

Ft. Loramie 42, Spencerville 21

Gahanna Lincoln 28, Grove City Cent. Crossing 6

Galion Northmor 19, Fredericktown 6

Galloway Westland 41, Dublin Scioto 13

Garrettsville Garfield 42, Ravenna SE 7

Geneva 48, Ashtabula Edgewood 0

Genoa 28, Tontogany Otsego 21

Gibsonburg 34, Elmore Woodmore 0

Girard 13, Cortland Lakeview 6

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, Magnolia Sandy Valley 14

Goshen 34, New Richmond 14

Grove City Christian 26, Corning Miller 0

Hamilton 34, Cin. Princeton 0

Hamler Patrick Henry 44, Wauseon 0

Hannibal River 48, Bridgeport 6

Haviland Wayne Trace 12, Hicksville 0

Hickory, Pa. 49, Niles McKinley 0

Holgate 24, Fremont St. Joseph 14

Howard E. Knox 20, Mt Gilead 0

Huber Hts. Wayne 30, Clayton Northmont 14

Huron 9, Port Clinton 6

Independence 22, Cuyahoga Hts. 18

Jeromesville Hillsdale 14, Smithville 7

Kettering Fairmont 34, Miamisburg 0

Kings Mills Kings 38, Lebanon 7

Kirtland 65, Fairview 16

LaGrange Keystone 14, Sullivan Black River 0

Leavittsburg LaBrae 34, Warren Champion 13

Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Thomas Worthington 0

Lewistown Indian Lake 13, St. Paris Graham 7

Lexington 19, Mansfield 0

Liberty Center 42, Bryan 0

Lima 56, Tol. Woodward 0

Lima Perry 34, N. Baltimore 0

London 51, Bellefontaine 6

Louisville 7, Can. Cent. Cath. 6

Madison 42, Ashtabula Lakeside 6

Malvern 41, Strasburg 14

Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Versailles 0

Marietta 21, Circleville 17

Marion Pleasant 17, Bellville Clear Fork 10, OT

Martins Ferry 48, Fairfield Christian 0

Marysville 35, Dublin Jerome 21

Mason 31, Fairfield 13

Massillon Jackson 31, Massillon Perry 13

Maumee 49, Millbury Lake 7

Mayfield 6, Eastlake North 0

McArthur Vinton County 14, Albany Alexander 0

McComb 7, Van Buren 3

McDonald 35, Atwater Waterloo 0

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 20, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0

Mechanicsburg 18, W. Jefferson 7

Medina Buckeye 45, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 13

Medina Highland 49, Barberton 7

Metamora Evergreen 26, Archbold 14

Milan Edison 21, Bellevue 6

Millersburg W. Holmes 34, Wooster 6

Milton-Union 32, Casstown Miami E. 14

Minster 12, St. Henry (OH) 7

Monroeville 71, New London 0

Mt. Vernon 37, Zanesville 0

N. Can. Hoover 21, Can. Glenoak 7

N. Olmsted 42, Lakewood 20

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 58, Bucyrus 6

Nelsonville-York 42, Pomeroy Meigs 14

New Albany 20, Grove City 17

New Bremen 14, Ft. Recovery 12

New Franklin Manchester 49, Can. South 9

New Lexington 51, Coshocton 14

New Middletown Spring. 40, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 9

New Philadelphia 59, Linsly, W.Va. 28

Newark Licking Valley 28, Pataskala Licking Hts. 22

Newcomerstown 41, E. Can. 7

Oak Harbor 49, Fostoria 0

Oberlin Firelands 28, Sheffield Brookside 0

Ontario 49, Galion 0

Oregon Clay 24, Bowling Green 22

Orrville 31, Navarre Fairless 7

Ottawa-Glandorf 26, Lima Bath 0

Painesville Riverside 35, Willoughby S. 28

Pandora-Gilboa 34, Bloomdale Elmwood 0

Pemberville Eastwood 48, Rossford 0

Perry 41, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14

Perrysburg 55, Sylvania Northview 0

Philo 37, Crooksville 7

Pickerington Cent. 42, Lancaster 7

Pickerington N. 42, Westerville Cent. 7

Pioneer N. Central 63, Vanlue 8

Plain City Jonathan Alder 21, Urbana 7

Rayland Buckeye 36, Sarahsville Shenandoah 31

Reynoldsburg 26, Logan 13

Richmond Edison 35, Toronto 19

Richwood N. Union 6, Spring. Shawnee 0

Rittman 22, Doylestown Chippewa 21

S. Charleston SE 28, Spring. Cath. Cent. 8

Salineville Southern 44, E. Palestine 21

Sandusky 41, Tiffin Columbian 13

Sandusky Perkins 28, Clyde 7

Sandusky St. Mary 43, Lakeside Danbury 14

Shelby 41, Sparta Highland 6

Sherwood Fairview 21, Paulding 19

Sidney 43, Greenville 6

Spring. Kenton Ridge 30, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

St Clairsville 41, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0

St Marys 49, Van Wert 14

St. Xavier (OH) 22, Cin. Elder 17

Steubenville 48, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 17

Streetsboro 55, Norton 0

Strongsville 28, Cle. Hts. 0

Struthers 25, Hubbard 0

Sugar Grove Berne Union 48, Millersport 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 38, Uhrichsville Claymont 0

Sycamore Mohawk 48, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 0

Thornville Sheridan 62, Warsaw River View 0

Tol. Cent. Cath. 27, Cle. St Ignatius 26

Tol. Ottawa Hills 37, Northwood 6

Tol. Start 34, Tol. Rogers 14

Troy 21, Piqua 7

Uniontown Lake 61, Cle. JFK 0

Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 47, Beallsville 0

Vermilion 21, Norwalk 0

W. Chester Lakota W. 52, Cin. Colerain 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 42, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7

W. Liberty-Salem 24, Spring. NE 21

Wadsworth 21, Hudson 14, OT

Wapakoneta 28, Lima Shawnee 0

Warren Harding 24, Solon 0

Warren JFK 27, Mogadore 8

Waterford 22, Reedsville Eastern 19

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 27, Tol. Whitmer 3

Williamsburg 42, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Windham 60, Vienna Mathews 6

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, Magnolia, W.Va. 0

Youngs. Ursuline 35, Austintown-Fitch 0

Zanesville W. Muskingum 42, McConnelsville Morgan 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Athens vs. Vincent Warren, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Bainbridge Paint Valley vs. Frankfort Adena, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Chesapeake vs. Portsmouth, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Chillicothe Zane Trace vs. Chillicothe Huntington, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Chillicothe vs. Washington C.H., ppd. to Sep 28th.

Cin. Clark Montessori vs. Hamilton New Miami, ppd. to Sep 29th.

Cin. Indian Hill vs. Cin. Madeira, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Cin. Walnut Hills vs. Loveland, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Cols. Hamilton Twp. vs. Amanda-Clearcreek, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Day. Carroll vs. Kettering Alter, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Day. Oakwood vs. Germantown Valley View, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Greenfield McClain vs. Jackson, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Jamestown Greeneview vs. Spring. Greenon, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Lees Creek E. Clinton vs. Bethel-Tate, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Lewisburg Tri-County N. vs. New Madison Tri-Village, ppd. to Sep 28th.

London Madison-Plains vs. Cedarville, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Milford Center Fairbanks vs. N. Lewisburg Triad, ppd. to Sep 28th.

New Paris National Trail vs. Arcanum, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Oxford Talawanda vs. Cin. Shroder, ppd.

Southeastern vs. Williamsport Westfall, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/