Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
State Semifinal=
Division II=
Cin. Anderson 28, Sunbury Big Walnut 24
Division III=
Bishop Watterson 57, London 21
Division IV=
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 29, Cin. Taft 20
Division V=
Ironton 63, W. Liberty-Salem 21
Liberty Center 48, Canfield S. Range 14
Division VI=
Coldwater 28, Bluffton 6
Kirtland 41, Galion Northmor 7
Division VII=
Maria Stein Marion Local 41, Columbus Grove 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
