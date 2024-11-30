Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

State Semifinal=

Division II=

Cin. Anderson 28, Sunbury Big Walnut 24

Division III=

Bishop Watterson 57, London 21

Division IV=

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 29, Cin. Taft 20

Division V=

Ironton 63, W. Liberty-Salem 21

Liberty Center 48, Canfield S. Range 14

Division VI=

Coldwater 28, Bluffton 6

Kirtland 41, Galion Northmor 7

Division VII=

Maria Stein Marion Local 41, Columbus Grove 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

