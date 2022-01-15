Hamburger icon
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beverly Ft. Frye 34, Linsly, W.Va. 33

Bowling Green 44, Maumee 40

Can. Glenoak 64, Regis Jesuit, Colo. 54

Cin. Gamble Montessori 48, Cin. College Prep. 26

Collins Western Reserve 40, Ashland Mapleton 38

Cols. Upper Arlington 40, Hilliard Davidson 28

Cornerstone Christian 53, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 33

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 63, Macedonia Nordonia 56

Delaware Hayes 54, Cols. Franklin Hts. 8

Dublin Coffman 50, Hilliard Bradley 31

Granville 52, Newark Cath. 32

Greenwich S. Cent. 38, New London 26

Grove City 73, Galloway Westland 52

Groveport-Madison 66, Grove City Cent. Crossing 39

Lancaster Fairfield Union 43, Circleville 19

Marysville 44, Lewis Center Olentangy 13

New Albany 59, Westerville Cent. 39

Norwalk St. Paul 53, Monroeville 47

Powell Olentangy Liberty 53, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 27

Shaker Hts. Laurel 57, Hudson WRA 43

Sunbury Big Walnut 64, Canal Winchester 50

Sylvania Northview 45, Perrysburg 43

Thomas Worthington 54, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 40

Ursuline Academy 74, Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 48

Westerville S. 55, Worthington Kilbourne 16

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Holland Springfield 43

Zanesville Rosecrans 48, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

