Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 81, Akr. North 15
Akr. Coventry 56, Streetsboro 41
Akr. Hoban 58, Cle. Benedictine 24
Akr. Springfield 81, Lodi Cloverleaf 68
Andover Pymatuning Valley 81, Vienna Mathews 57
Anna 42, Ft. Loramie 30
Ashville Teays Valley 72, Amanda-Clearcreek 38
Attica Seneca E. 69, Bucyrus Wynford 61
Austintown-Fitch 51, Warren Howland 40
Avon 65, Grafton Midview 52
Baltimore Liberty Union 60, Circleville 56
Barberton 60, Medina Highland 55
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 64, Gibsonburg 47
Beaver Eastern 63, Crown City S. Gallia 49
Beavercreek 64, Springboro 36
Belmont Union Local 76, Bellaire 54
Beloit W. Branch 49, Salem 44
Berea-Midpark 63, N. Ridgeville 59
Berlin Center Western Reserve 49, Mineral Ridge 43
Bethel-Tate 63, Blanchester 51
Bishop Hartley 62, Bishop Watterson 51
Bluffton 53, Convoy Crestview 52
Bowling Green 62, Holland Springfield 44
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 53, Stow-Munroe Falls 39
Bridgeport 87, Hundred, W.Va. 62
Bristol 73, Fairport Harbor Harding 72
Bucyrus 67, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 57
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 52, Wintersville Indian Creek 46
Caledonia River Valley 84, Bellville Clear Fork 69
Carey 53, Upper Sandusky 48
Carlisle 62, Brookville 56
Casstown Miami E. 51, Covington 39
Chagrin Falls 55, Chesterland W. Geauga 47
Chardon NDCL 67, Mentor Lake Cath. 56
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 88, Cin. N. College Hill 27
Cin. St. Xavier 54, Cin. La Salle 53
Cin. Sycamore 42, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 38
Coldwater 46, New Bremen 42
Cols. Eastmoor 66, Cols. Marion-Franklin 65
Cols. Northland 67, Cols. Whetstone 29
Cols. Upper Arlington 53, Dublin Coffman 43
Columbiana 75, Salineville Southern 25
Columbiana Crestview 55, Garrettsville Garfield 54
Coshocton 63, McConnelsville Morgan 56
Creston Norwayne 79, Apple Creek Waynedale 52
Dalton 59, Smithville 54
DeGraff Riverside 55, Milton-Union 37
Delaware Hayes 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 43
E. Liverpool 77, Oak Glen, W.Va. 51
Eastlake North 74, Chardon 60
Elida 50, Lima Bath 32
Elyria 38, Amherst Steele 37
Elyria Cath. 66, Rocky River 53
Fairfield 48, Cin. Princeton 44
Findlay 66, Sylvania Northview 37
Findlay Liberty-Benton 60, Arcadia 35
Garfield Hts. Trinity 56, Independence 44
Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Hunting Valley University 49
Gates Mills Hawken 92, Beachwood 69
Goshen 70, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 62
Green 73, Massillon Jackson 72
Hamilton 41, W. Chester Lakota W. 30
Harrod Allen E. 65, Ada 45
Hubbard 63, Cortland Lakeview 60
Ironton 60, Gallipolis Gallia 31
Jamestown Greeneview 62, Spring. NE 55
Kalida 59, Ft. Jennings 56
Kettering Alter 66, Hamilton Badin 52
Kinsman Badger 90, Warren Lordstown 48
Kirtland 60, Middlefield Cardinal 44
Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Campbell Memorial 41
Lebanon 57, Cin. Anderson 52
Leipsic 61, Columbus Grove 59
Lewistown Indian Lake 63, Richwood N. Union 45
Lexington 63, Wooster 36
Lima Shawnee 67, Defiance 43
Lima Sr. 81, Tol. Waite 14
Lisbon David Anderson 82, E. Palestine 54
Lowellville 61, Sebring McKinley 38
Madison 69, Ashtabula Edgewood 67
Magnolia Sandy Valley 48, E. Can. 42
Malvern 59, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44
Mansfield 72, Ashland 49
Mantua Crestwood 58, Burton Berkshire 47
Maria Stein Marion Local 60, New Knoxville 33
McDermott Scioto NW 65, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 24
McDonald 74, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 62
Miller City 63, Continental 29
Minerva 62, Carrollton 42
Minford 54, Portsmouth W. 52
Mowrystown Whiteoak 62, RULH 38
N. Can. Hoover 50, Can. McKinley 48
N. Olmsted 69, Bay Village Bay 64
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38, Sycamore Mohawk 27
New Lexington 48, Byesville Meadowbrook 31
New Middletown Spring. 43, Atwater Waterloo 40
New Philadelphia 43, Mt. Vernon 28
New Richmond 58, Wilmington 54
New Riegel 65, Elmore Woodmore 52
Newton Falls 57, Brookfield 33
Norwalk 44, Bellevue 39
Oak Harbor 69, Maumee 48
Olmsted Falls 74, Avon Lake 62
Ontario 57, Sparta Highland 54
Ottawa-Glandorf 74, St Marys 65
Ottoville 63, Delphos Jefferson 43
Painesville Riverside 57, Chagrin Falls Kenston 52
Pandora-Gilboa 60, Vanlue 21
Parma Hts. Holy Name 73, Medina Buckeye 46
Parma Normandy 53, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 34
Peninsula Woodridge 56, Mogadore Field 42
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 67, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 36
Point Pleasant, W.Va. 58, Beverly Ft. Frye 39
Poland Seminary 61, Struthers 46
Pomeroy Meigs 78, Bidwell River Valley 44
Port Clinton 63, Huron 56
Rittman 54, Doylestown Chippewa 46
Russia 58, Jackson Center 34
S. Webster 58, Waverly 46
Sandusky Perkins 58, Clyde 38
Sardinia Eastern Brown 66, Lynchburg-Clay 43
Shekinah Christian 63, Genoa Christian 40
Shelby 57, Marion Pleasant 50
Sidney 55, Troy 44
Spencerville 67, Van Wert Lincolnview 42
Spring. NW 44, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 34
Spring. Shawnee 66, St. Paris Graham 32
St Clairsville 73, Beaver 62
St Henry 62, Minster 57, OT
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 72, Norwood 38
Stewart Federal Hocking 74, Glouster Trimble 62
Sugarcreek Garaway 58, Caldwell 44
Toronto 60, Rayland Buckeye 32
Twinsburg 45, Macedonia Nordonia 43
Uhrichsville Claymont 55, Strasburg-Franklin 40
Urbana 59, Plain City Jonathan Alder 57
Van Buren 59, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 44
Wapakoneta 44, Van Wert 30
Warren JFK 74, Ravenna SE 41
Warsaw River View 62, Philo 47
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 48, Greenfield McClain 24
Wellsville 61, Leetonia 31
Westerville Cent. 74, Hilliard Darby 53
Westerville S. 70, Worthington Kilbourne 51
Wheelersburg 57, Lucasville Valley 51
Willard 81, Vermilion 52
Willoughby S. 51, Mayfield 48
Windham 62, Cortland Maplewood 52
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, Hannibal River 35
Youngs. Ursuline 69, Youngs. Mooney 58
Zanesville Maysville 45, New Concord John Glenn 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cory-Rawson vs. Marion Elgin, ppd.
Defiance Ayersville vs. Paulding, ppd.
Delphos St John's vs. Ft. Recovery, ppd.
Dola Hardin Northern vs. Lima Perry, ppd.
Haviland Wayne Trace vs. Hicksville, ppd.
Lima Temple Christian vs. Mt. Victory Ridgemont, ppd.
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. Morral Ridgedale, ppd.
N. Baltimore vs. Waynesfield-Goshen, ppd.
Sylvania Southview vs. Napoleon, ppd.
Versailles vs. Rockford Parkway, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/