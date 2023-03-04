X
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Final=

Pickerington Cent. 54, Marysville 39

Division II=

Regional Final=

Bryan 58, Norwalk 45

Canal Fulton Northwest 51, Canfield 29

Cin. Purcell Marian 64, Hamilton Badin 54

Proctorville Fairland 41, Granville 25

Division III=

Regional Final=

Wheelersburg 50, Portsmouth W. 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

