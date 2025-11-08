Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Division I=
Region 1=
Can. McKinley 30, Medina 7
Mentor 52, Massillon Jackson 6
St. Edward (OH) 45, Berea-Midpark 14
Tol. Whitmer 17, Perrysburg 3
Troy 23, Hilliard Bradley 22
Region 2=
Huber Hts. Wayne 34, Findlay 10
Middletown 31, Lebanon 0
Springfield 21, Springboro 3
Region 3=
Cols. Upper Arlington 30, Pickerington North 27
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 43, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 14
Pickerington Central 42, Groveport-Madison 7
Powell Olentangy Liberty 17, Lewis Center Olentangy 0
Region 4=
Cin. Elder 27, Fairfield 7
Cin. Moeller 33, W. Chester Lakota W. 14
Cin. Princeton 23, Cin. Winton Woods 22
St. Xavier (OH) 42, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Hoban 38, Youngs. Boardman 0
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Macedonia Nordonia 18
Fitch 28, Green 25
Hudson 14, Uniontown Lake 12
Region 6=
Avon 46, Olmsted Falls 13
Medina Highland 38, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 7
N. Ridgeville 42, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7
Wadsworth 34, Tol. St. Francis 6
Region 7=
Canal Winchester 28, Westerville S. 21
Cols. DeSales 33, Ashland 29
Massillon Washington 62, N. Can. Hoover 7
Sunbury Big Walnut 43, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0
Region 8=
Cin. Anderson 29, Cin. Withrow 6
Cin. La Salle 14, Xenia 7
Harrison 35, Kings Mills Kings 31
Trotwood-Madison 55, Lima 12
Division III=
Region 9=
Akr. East 36, Gates Mills Hawken 16
Canfield 27, Chagrin Falls Kenston 12
Cle. VASJ 69, Maple Hts. 32
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Geneva 7
Region 10=
Medina Buckeye 26, St Marys 0
Rocky River 23, Richfield Revere 14
Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Lexington 18
Wapakoneta 41, Lima Shawnee 16
Region 11=
Cols. Bishop Watterson 56, Granville 0
Dresden Tri-Valley 41, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27
Newark Licking Valley 31, Bloom-Carroll 24
Steubenville 51, Delaware Buckeye Valley 21
Region 12=
Hamilton Badin 35, Kettering Alter 28
Jackson 24, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 21
London 17, Cin. McNicholas 14
Tipp City Tippecanoe 55, Oxford Talawanda 7
Division IV=
Region 13=
Beloit W. Branch 35, Norton 14
Cle. Glenville 49, Salem 0
Mentor Lake Cath. 16, Streetsboro 0
Perry 26, Chardon NDCL 6
Region 14=
Galion 41, Lodi Cloverleaf 10
Lima Bath 21, Bellevue 0
Sandusky Perkins 31, Napoleon 0
Shelby 42, Orrville 0
Region 15=
Chillicothe Unioto 21, East 12
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, Circleville 14
New Lexington 39, Lancaster Fairfield Union 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Johnstown 21
Region 16=
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 43, Brookville 21
Cin. Indian Hill 57, Washington C.H. 14
Cin. Taft 44, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7
Germantown Valley View 31, Cin. Wyoming 21
Division V=
Region 17=
Garrettsville Garfield 48, St Clairsville 31
Girard 28, New Franklin Manchester 14
Poland Seminary 35, Youngs. Liberty 14
Youngs. Mooney 48, Canfield S. Range 12
Region 18=
Findlay Liberty-Benton 38, Creston Norwayne 0
Genoa 35, Port Clinton 7
Liberty Center 56, Oak Harbor 6
Wooster Triway 45, Fairview 13
Region 19=
Barnesville 34, Portsmouth 0
Gahanna Cols. Academy 35, Chillicothe Zane Trace 23
Nelsonville-York 35, Belmont Union Local 0
Wheelersburg 43, McConnelsville Morgan 3
Region 20=
Carlisle 42, St. Paris Graham 41
Cin. Mariemont 30, Casstown Miami E. 0
Lewistown Indian Lake 17, Camden Preble Shawnee 14
Richwood N. Union 47, Williamsburg 14
Division VI=
Region 21=
Dalton 34, Columbia Station Columbia 15
Kirtland 41, Wickliffe 3
Smithville 27, Hanoverton United 26
Sugarcreek Garaway 34, Columbiana Crestview 0
Region 22=
Archbold 44, Attica Seneca E. 12
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42, Collins Western Reserve 6
Carey 35, Castalia Margaretta 7
Paulding 14, Sherwood Fairview 10
Region 23=
Beverly Ft. Frye 28, Caldwell 14
Centerburg 28, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Mt Gilead 8
W. Jefferson 21, Toronto 20
Region 24=
Anna 46, Mechanicsburg 12
Coldwater 38, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 0
New Madison Tri-Village 54, Portsmouth W. 22
Spring. NE 59, Ironton Rock Hill 0
Division VII=
Region 25=
E. Can. 46, Fairport Harbor Harding 26
McDonald 28, Warren JFK 13
Mogadore 54, E. Palestine 7
Monroeville 34, Malvern 14
Region 26=
Columbus Grove 28, Gibsonburg 8
Leipsic 36, Sycamore Mohawk 7
Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Edon 7
Pandora-Gilboa 63, N. Baltimore 42
Region 27=
Danville 59, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 8
Jeromesville Hillsdale 63, Bowerston Conotton Valley 6
Waterford 42, Strasburg 7
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 41, Glouster Trimble 12
Region 28=
Cedarville 49, Cin. Country Day 21
Ft. Recovery 38, Beaver Eastern 6
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Sidney Lehman 12
St. Henry (OH) 14, New Bremen 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/