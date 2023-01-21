Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 64, Circleville Logan Elm 43
Brooklyn 61, Wickliffe 46
Brunswick 56, Strongsville 54
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 71, Fairfield Christian 12
Circleville 48, Amanda-Clearcreek 33
Cols. Grandview Hts. 50, Cols. Wellington 20
Cols. Whetstone 75, East 54
Delaware Buckeye Valley 54, Gahanna Cols. Academy 25
Dublin Jerome 62, Thomas Worthington 48
Elyria Open Door 35, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 14
Grove City 39, New Albany 22
Lancaster 56, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37
Marion Pleasant 44, Caledonia River Valley 39
Medina Highland 53, Tallmadge 41
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44, Carey 35
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Van Wert 34
Powell Olentangy Liberty 76, Dublin Coffman 44
Westerville N. 55, Cols. Franklin Hts. 20
Westerville S. 59, Dublin Scioto 22
Worthington Christian 40, Ashville Teays Valley 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/