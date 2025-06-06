Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
PREP SOFTBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division III=

Dover 7, Mt. Orab Western Brown 0

Holland Springfield 6, Youngs. Boardman 1

Division VI=

New Madison Tri-Village 1, Dalton 0

___

Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

