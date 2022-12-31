Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 43, Delaware Buckeye Valley 41
Bellevue 50, Upper Sandusky 44
Berlin Hiland 60, Uniontown Lake 56
Beverly Ft. Frye 59, Belpre 25
Bryan 60, Sherwood Fairview 52
Cane Bay, S.C. 53, Lancaster 42
Canfield 54, Poland Seminary 39
Chagrin Falls 50, Mantua Crestwood 43
Chardon NDCL 40, Burton Berkshire 20
Chelsea, Mich. 51, Lyndhurst Brush 41
Chesapeake 69, Tolsia, W.Va. 34
Chillicothe Unioto 45, Bloom-Carroll 34
Cle. VASJ 62, Cle. John Adams 13
Collins Western Reserve 28, New London 26
Conner, Ky. 48, Bellbrook 43
Crooksville 58, Corning Miller 36
Day. Carroll 48, Tipp City Tippecanoe 38
E. Can. 22, Kidron Cent. Christian 16
Holland Springfield 39, Tol. Whitmer 21
Leesburg Fairfield 57, Greenfield McClain 18
Marietta 50, Caldwell 18
Massillon Perry 48, Wadsworth 32
Miamisburg 53, Xenia 48
Milford Center Fairbanks 38, Oregon Clay 18
Millbury Lake 44, Bowling Green 40
Miller City 41, Continental 17
Millersburg W. Holmes 50, Lexington 41
Morris Catholic, N.J. 64, Cin. Purcell Marian 44
Portsmouth 69, Elliott Co., Ky. 41
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43
Proctorville Fairland 58, Hannibal River 45
Reynoldsburg 77, Cin. Riverside Academy 59
Rocky River Magnificat 54, Richmond Hts. 26
Simon Kenton, Ky. 47, W. Chester Lakota W. 33
Solon 66, Shaker Hts. 53
Southeastern 60, Circleville Logan Elm 56
Steubenville 50, E. Liverpool 14
Stow-Munroe Falls 30, Medina 29
Strasburg-Franklin 50, Fredericktown 33
Stryker 49, Montpelier 43
Sylvania Northview 45, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 31
Union City Mississinawa Valley 65, Sidney Fairlawn 45
Wheelersburg 53, Chillicothe 39
Wintersville Indian Creek 46, Minerva 17
Youngs. Boardman 50, Tallmadge 38
Zanesville W. Muskingum 53, Newark Licking Valley 23
Cactus Jam=
Westlake 43, Gilbert Christian, Ariz. 31
McDonald's Holiday Classic=
Championship=
Seaman N. Adams 52, Peebles 51, OT
Wayne Roller Holiday Tournament=
Willard 60, Howard E. Knox 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/