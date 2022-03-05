Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Sylvania Northview 54, Tol. Whitmer 48
Division II=
Region 5=
Louisville 63, Warren Howland 56
Region 7=
Waverly 81, Jackson 50
Division III=
Region 9=
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 67, Smithville 51
Creston Norwayne 70, Fairview 43
Region 10=
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 48, Richwood N. Union 42
Wheelersburg 64, Chesapeake 47
Region 11=
Cols. Africentric 56, Bishop Ready 53
Sugarcreek Garaway 62, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45
Division IV=
Region 13=
Castalia Margaretta 65, Greenwich S. Cent. 54
Louisville Aquinas 47, Lowellville 37
Richmond Hts. 83, Cornerstone Christian 63
Vienna Mathews 61, Warren JFK 59, OT
Region 14=
Antwerp 55, Defiance Ayersville 38
Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Spencerville 31
Ottoville 64, Columbus Grove 45
Tiffin Calvert 48, Old Fort 30
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 50, Malvern 36
Latham Western 56, Glouster Trimble 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/