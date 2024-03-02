Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Medina 49, Akr. Hoban 32

Uniontown Lake 56, Stow-Munroe Falls 45

Region 2=

Massillon Jackson 48, Solon 39

Olmsted Falls 63, Wadsworth 31

Division II=

Region 8=

Cin. Purcell Marian 74, Day. Thurgood Marshall 23

Hamilton Badin 71, Urbana 53

Division IV=

Region 15=

Newark Cath. 54, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

