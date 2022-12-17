Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 56, Beloit W. Branch 45
Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Vienna Mathews 68
Ansonia 70, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 42
Apple Creek Waynedale 50, West Salem Northwestern 48
Ashland Crestview 51, Columbus Grove 33
Atwater Waterloo 40, McDonald 28
Austintown Fitch 50, Massillon 47
Avon 49, N. Ridgeville 47
Avon Lake 53, Grafton Midview 21
Beaver Eastern 62, Wheelersburg 59
Bellaire 74, Cambridge 72
Bellefontaine 53, Plain City Jonathan Alder 46, OT
Berea-Midpark 70, Amherst Steele 69
Berlin Hiland 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 38
Bethel-Tate 58, Felicity-Franklin 44
Bishop Fenwick 52, Cin. McNicholas 41
Bishop Ready 47, Cols. DeSales 41
Bluffton 92, Ada 45
Bowling Green 43, Sylvania Southview 40
Bradford 64, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 47
Brookfield 54, Campbell Memorial 47
Brunswick 55, Medina 44
Bucyrus Wynford 84, Bucyrus 56
Caldwell 64, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 48
Carlisle 70, Brookville 43
Carrollton 53, Salem 48
Casstown Miami E. 50, Troy Christian 45
Cedarville 59, London Madison Plains 50
Centerville 73, Clayton Northmont 39
Chardon 66, Willoughby S. 62
Cin. Gamble Montessori 87, Cin. SCPA 56
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 80, Cin. N. College Hill 49
Cin. Turpin 68, Lebanon 37
Coldwater 60, New Knoxville 24
Collins Western Reserve 52, Greenwich S. Cent. 45
Cols. Africentric 35, Cols. Eastmoor 22
Cols. Linden-McKinley 75, Cols. Beechcroft 63
Cols. Walnut Ridge 80, Cols. Marion-Franklin 59
Cols. Whetstone 53, Cols. Centennial 44
Columbiana 58, Hanoverton United 39
Columbiana Crestview 57, Youngs. Liberty 48
Convoy Crestview 51, Columbus Grove 33
Cory-Rawson 60, Arcadia 21
Coshocton 66, Crooksville 52
Dalton 62, Rittman 26
Defiance 51, Van Wert 44
Defiance Ayersville 57, Haviland Wayne Trace 47
Defiance Tinora 43, Edgerton 38
Dover 56, Zanesville 31
E. Cle. Shaw 76, Shaker Hts. 64
Fairfield 68, Mason 66
Findlay Liberty-Benton 43, Arlington 41
Fostoria 65, Elmore Woodmore 30
Franklin Furnace Green 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50
Fredericktown 59, Mt. Gilead 27
Ft. Recovery 50, Versailles 48
Gahanna Lincoln 44, Westerville Cent. 41
Genoa Area 43, Bloomdale Elmwood 29
Girard 54, Canfield S. Range 37
Hamler Patrick Henry 38, Continental 28, OT
Hannibal River 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32
Hartville Lake Center Christian 60, Ravenna SE 55
Hicksville 32, Sherwood Fairview 31
Holland Springfield 63, Maumee 49
Ironton 65, Raceland, Ky. 60, OT
Jamestown Greeneview 70, Spring. Cath. Cent. 31
Jefferson Area 79, Cortland Lakeview 38
Kalida 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 35
Kenton 47, Lima Bath 46
Kettering Fairmont 64, Miamisburg 57
Kinsman Badger 72, Cortland Maplewood 47
Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Garrettsville Garfield 47
Leesburg Fairfield 48, Seaman N. Adams 43
Legacy Christian 53, Day. Miami Valley 50, OT
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, W. Chester Lakota W. 46
Lima Shawnee 57, Celina 35
Lima Sr. 72, Oregon Clay 33
Lowellville 70, Berlin Center Western Reserve 44
Lynchburg-Clay 69, Sardinia Eastern Brown 46
Magnolia Sandy Valley 53, Uhrichsville Claymont 44
Malvern 68, Strasburg-Franklin 49
Mansfield Sr. 71, Millersburg W. Holmes 51
Martins Ferry 54, Wintersville Indian Creek 50
Mayfield 86, Madison 46
McComb 63, Vanlue 57
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 59, Lima Temple Christian 29
Mentor 77, Solon 68
Mentor Lake Cath. 70, Cle. Benedictine 61
Minerva 61, Alliance Marlington 48
Mt. Orab Western Brown 59, Wilmington 39
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 67, Morral Ridgedale 44
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59, Sebring McKinley 47
New Bremen 40, Delphos St. John's 36
New Concord John Glenn 82, Philo 58
New Lebanon Dixie 45, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37
New Madison Tri-Village 56, Arcanum 28
New Middletown Spring. 74, Mineral Ridge 46
Newton Falls 54, Warren Champion 49
Niles McKinley 72, Struthers 62
Norwalk St. Paul 68, Ashland Mapleton 61, OT
Ontario 78, Galion 55
Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Elida 24
Painesville Riverside 70, Chagrin Falls Kenston 37
Paulding 52, Antwerp 48
Peninsula Woodridge 46, Streetsboro 45
Perrysburg 66, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 45
Plymouth 52, New London 40
Poland Seminary 43, Hubbard 32
Proctorville Fairland 72, Portsmouth 61
RULH 54, Manchester 49
Ravenna 59, Akr. Springfield 50
Rayland Buckeye 64, Bridgeport 35
Rockford Parkway 53, Minster 51
Rossford 65, Pemberville Eastwood 47
S. Point 76, Gallipolis Gallia 59
Salineville Southern 66, Lisbon David Anderson 50
Spencerville 72, Leipsic 40
Spring. Shawnee 58, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42
St. Marys Memorial 63, Wapakoneta 25
Steubenville 62, Brooke, W.Va. 47
Sugarcreek Garaway 59, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 22
Sycamore Mohawk 63, Upper Sandusky 56
Tontogany Otsego 55, Millbury Lake 32
Trenton Edgewood 49, Oxford Talawanda 46
Urbana 41, Richwood N. Union 29
Warren JFK 87, Mogadore 60
West 53, Cols. Briggs 41
Westerville S. 69, Delaware Hayes 59
Williamsport Westfall 57, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41
Windham 68, Warren Lordstown 23
Wooster 49, Mt. Vernon 27
Youngs. Boardman 84, E. Liverpool 69
Youngs. Mooney 39, Canfield 29
Youngs. Valley Christian 56, Leetonia 21
Zanesville Maysville 57, Dresden Tri-Valley 46
Zanesville W. Muskingum 59, New Lexington 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/