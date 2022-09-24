Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbold 43, Delta 0
Arlington 49, Arcadia 0
Ashland Crestview 31, Lucas 6
Avon 63, N. Ridgeville 7
Avon Lake 56, Grafton Midview 7
Bellefontaine 19, New Carlisle Tecumseh 16
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 44, Lewistown Indian Lake 7
Bellevue 40, Norwalk 3
Beloit W. Branch 57, Minerva 7
Berea-Midpark 48, Amherst Steele 7
Bishop Watterson 42, Cols. St. Charles 0
Bloom-Carroll 49, Baltimore Liberty Union 14
Bloomdale Elmwood 53, Elmore Woodmore 0
Bluffton 17, Convoy Crestview 14
Brookfield 53, Columbiana Crestview 6
Burton Berkshire 42, Mantua Crestwood 8
Caldwell 56, Bowerston Conotton Valley 8
Caledonia River Valley 64, Marion Pleasant 7
Cambridge 25, Martins Ferry 18
Can. McKinley 42, N. Can. Hoover 9
Canfield 20, Dover 14
Carey 7, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 3
Carrollton 36, Alliance Marlington 14
Celina 29, Lima Bath 0
Chardon NDCL 46, E. Liverpool 0
Chillicothe Huntington 36, Southeastern 0
Chillicothe Unioto 42, Frankfort Adena 0
Cin. Clark Montessori 40, Hamilton New Miami 14
Cin. Country Day 10, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 6
Cin. Elder 42, Cin. St. Xavier 10
Cin. Hughes 40, Cin. Aiken 8
Cin. Moeller 47, Cin. La Salle 14
Cin. Summit Country Day 21, Cin. N. College Hill 0
Cin. Wyoming 41, Cin. Deer Park 0
Circleville 50, Amanda-Clearcreek 19
Circleville Logan Elm 35, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42, Goshen 0
Cle. Glenville 40, Cle. Rhodes 0
Cle. John Adams 26, Cle. JFK 22
Cle. John Marshall 44, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Cle. VASJ 34, Cle. Collinwood 6
Coldwater 49, Rockford Parkway 0
Collins Western Reserve 31, Ashland Mapleton 0
Cols. DeSales 7, Bishop Hartley 2
Cols. Eastmoor 43, West 0
Cols. Upper Arlington 29, Hilliard Bradley 0
Columbus Grove 23, Leipsic 0
Cory-Rawson 34, N. Baltimore 0
Creston Norwayne 68, Rittman 7
Defiance 31, Elida 14
Defiance Ayersville 37, Hicksville 6
Defiance Tinora 13, Haviland Wayne Trace 6
Delphos Jefferson 48, Ada 21
Dresden Tri-Valley 42, McConnelsville Morgan 21
Dublin Coffman 14, Powell Olentangy Liberty 9
Eaton 35, Middletown Madison Senior 0
Edgerton 48, Paulding 0
Elyria Cath. 42, Fairview 7
Franklin Furnace Green 21, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0
Ft. Loramie 42, Edon 7
Gahanna Lincoln 56, Galloway Westland 7
Garfield Hts. 16, Shaker Hts. 10
Genoa Area 42, Fostoria 7
Greenwich S. Cent. 28, Monroeville 21
Grove City Cent. Crossing 28, Lancaster 7
Grove City Christian 49, Zanesville Rosecrans 6
Hannibal River 49, Bridgeport 8
Hanoverton United 47, Columbiana 7
Harrod Allen E. 58, Spencerville 14
Heath 42, Hebron Lakewood 6
Hilliard Davidson 14, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7
Huber Hts. Wayne 44, Beavercreek 7
Hudson 45, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0
Ironton 62, Chesapeake 0
Jamestown Greeneview 39, S. Charleston SE 8
Jeromesville Hillsdale 27, Dalton 12
Kettering Alter 28, Cin. McNicholas 7
Kettering Fairmont 24, Springfield 21
Kirtland 38, Chagrin Falls 6
Lebanon 45, Cin. Turpin 14
Liberty Center 42, Swanton 0
Lisbon David Anderson 34, E. Palestine 0
Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Streetsboro 27
London 49, Plain City Jonathan Alder 21
Lowellville 50, Atwater Waterloo 26
Lucasville Valley 35, Oak Hill 7
Malvern 42, Strasburg-Franklin 0
Mansfield Sr. 41, Lexington 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 27, Versailles 7
Marysville 19, Hilliard Darby 14
Mason 21, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 6
McArthur Vinton County 48, Albany Alexander 14
McComb 61, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 7
Medina Highland 69, Kent Roosevelt 0
Mentor 35, Brunswick 14
Milan Edison 13, Port Clinton 7
Millersburg W. Holmes 48, Wooster 6
Milton-Union 49, Casstown Miami E. 0
Mineral Ridge 40, Berlin Center Western Reserve 13
Mt. Gilead 22, Howard E. Knox 6
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41, Sebring McKinley 0
N. Royalton 28, Stow-Munroe Falls 11
Napoleon 47, Maumee 7
Nelsonville-York 35, Pomeroy Meigs 0
New Bremen 41, Ft. Recovery 13
New Madison Tri-Village 42, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 12
New Paris National Trail 30, Arcanum 6
New Philadelphia 44, Mt. Vernon 6
Newton Falls 27, Leavittsburg LaBrae 0
Northwood 53, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Norton 14, Akr. Coventry 7
Oak Harbor 42, Vermilion 6
Olmsted Falls 25, Elyria 14
Pandora-Gilboa 49, Vanlue 6
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 49, Parma Normandy 6
Perry 50, Ashtabula Edgewood 12
Perrysburg 44, Sylvania Southview 7
Pickerington Cent. 35, Newark 6
Piqua 63, Fairborn 0
Poland Seminary 31, Niles McKinley 7
Richmond Edison 42, Toronto 6
Rocky River Lutheran W. 59, Wickliffe 6
Salineville Southern 64, Wellsville 6
Sandusky Perkins 24, Clyde 13
Sarahsville Shenandoah 42, Rayland Buckeye 36
Shadyside 40, Brownsville, Pa. 6
Smithville 28, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
South 32, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0
Spring. NE 49, W. Jefferson 13
Spring. Shawnee 17, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
St. Clairsville 43, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0
St. Marys Memorial 41, Lima Shawnee 14
Struthers 41, Cortland Lakeview 3
Stryker 44, Sandusky St. Mary 6
Thornville Sheridan 53, Warsaw River View 14
Tiffin Columbian 41, Sandusky 6
Tol. Cent. Cath. 56, Lima Sr. 0
Tol. Christian 61, Lakeside Danbury 6
Trenton Edgewood 47, Cin. Mt. Healthy 18
Troy 25, Sidney 7
Uniontown Lake 21, Massillon Jackson 7
W. Chester Lakota W. 38, Hamilton 0
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 14
W. Liberty-Salem 21, Milford Center Fairbanks 14
Wadsworth 41, Macedonia Nordonia 14
Wapakoneta 39, Kenton 8
Warren Howland 19, Warrensville Hts. 0
Washington C.H. 42, Hillsboro 0
Wauseon 33, Metamora Evergreen 8
Waynesfield-Goshen 40, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0
Wellington 56, Oberlin 6
West Salem Northwestern 31, Doylestown Chippewa 0
Wheelersburg 42, Minford 0
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 34, Bowling Green 14
Williamstown, W.Va. 47, Marietta 0
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 36, Magnolia, W.Va. 8
Youngs. Mooney 37, Youngs. East 0
Zanesville W. Muskingum 14, Zanesville Maysville 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Day. Northridge vs. Covington, ccd.
___
