Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbold 43, Delta 0

Arlington 49, Arcadia 0

Ashland Crestview 31, Lucas 6

Avon 63, N. Ridgeville 7

Avon Lake 56, Grafton Midview 7

Bellefontaine 19, New Carlisle Tecumseh 16

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 44, Lewistown Indian Lake 7

Bellevue 40, Norwalk 3

Beloit W. Branch 57, Minerva 7

Berea-Midpark 48, Amherst Steele 7

Bishop Watterson 42, Cols. St. Charles 0

Bloom-Carroll 49, Baltimore Liberty Union 14

Bloomdale Elmwood 53, Elmore Woodmore 0

Bluffton 17, Convoy Crestview 14

Brookfield 53, Columbiana Crestview 6

Burton Berkshire 42, Mantua Crestwood 8

Caldwell 56, Bowerston Conotton Valley 8

Caledonia River Valley 64, Marion Pleasant 7

Cambridge 25, Martins Ferry 18

Can. McKinley 42, N. Can. Hoover 9

Canfield 20, Dover 14

Carey 7, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 3

Carrollton 36, Alliance Marlington 14

Celina 29, Lima Bath 0

Chardon NDCL 46, E. Liverpool 0

Chillicothe Huntington 36, Southeastern 0

Chillicothe Unioto 42, Frankfort Adena 0

Cin. Clark Montessori 40, Hamilton New Miami 14

Cin. Country Day 10, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 6

Cin. Elder 42, Cin. St. Xavier 10

Cin. Hughes 40, Cin. Aiken 8

Cin. Moeller 47, Cin. La Salle 14

Cin. Summit Country Day 21, Cin. N. College Hill 0

Cin. Wyoming 41, Cin. Deer Park 0

Circleville 50, Amanda-Clearcreek 19

Circleville Logan Elm 35, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42, Goshen 0

Cle. Glenville 40, Cle. Rhodes 0

Cle. John Adams 26, Cle. JFK 22

Cle. John Marshall 44, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cle. VASJ 34, Cle. Collinwood 6

Coldwater 49, Rockford Parkway 0

Collins Western Reserve 31, Ashland Mapleton 0

Cols. DeSales 7, Bishop Hartley 2

Cols. Eastmoor 43, West 0

Cols. Upper Arlington 29, Hilliard Bradley 0

Columbus Grove 23, Leipsic 0

Cory-Rawson 34, N. Baltimore 0

Creston Norwayne 68, Rittman 7

Defiance 31, Elida 14

Defiance Ayersville 37, Hicksville 6

Defiance Tinora 13, Haviland Wayne Trace 6

Delphos Jefferson 48, Ada 21

Dresden Tri-Valley 42, McConnelsville Morgan 21

Dublin Coffman 14, Powell Olentangy Liberty 9

Eaton 35, Middletown Madison Senior 0

Edgerton 48, Paulding 0

Elyria Cath. 42, Fairview 7

Franklin Furnace Green 21, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0

Ft. Loramie 42, Edon 7

Gahanna Lincoln 56, Galloway Westland 7

Garfield Hts. 16, Shaker Hts. 10

Genoa Area 42, Fostoria 7

Greenwich S. Cent. 28, Monroeville 21

Grove City Cent. Crossing 28, Lancaster 7

Grove City Christian 49, Zanesville Rosecrans 6

Hannibal River 49, Bridgeport 8

Hanoverton United 47, Columbiana 7

Harrod Allen E. 58, Spencerville 14

Heath 42, Hebron Lakewood 6

Hilliard Davidson 14, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7

Huber Hts. Wayne 44, Beavercreek 7

Hudson 45, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0

Ironton 62, Chesapeake 0

Jamestown Greeneview 39, S. Charleston SE 8

Jeromesville Hillsdale 27, Dalton 12

Kettering Alter 28, Cin. McNicholas 7

Kettering Fairmont 24, Springfield 21

Kirtland 38, Chagrin Falls 6

Lebanon 45, Cin. Turpin 14

Liberty Center 42, Swanton 0

Lisbon David Anderson 34, E. Palestine 0

Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Streetsboro 27

London 49, Plain City Jonathan Alder 21

Lowellville 50, Atwater Waterloo 26

Lucasville Valley 35, Oak Hill 7

Malvern 42, Strasburg-Franklin 0

Mansfield Sr. 41, Lexington 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 27, Versailles 7

Marysville 19, Hilliard Darby 14

Mason 21, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 6

McArthur Vinton County 48, Albany Alexander 14

McComb 61, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 7

Medina Highland 69, Kent Roosevelt 0

Mentor 35, Brunswick 14

Milan Edison 13, Port Clinton 7

Millersburg W. Holmes 48, Wooster 6

Milton-Union 49, Casstown Miami E. 0

Mineral Ridge 40, Berlin Center Western Reserve 13

Mt. Gilead 22, Howard E. Knox 6

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41, Sebring McKinley 0

N. Royalton 28, Stow-Munroe Falls 11

Napoleon 47, Maumee 7

Nelsonville-York 35, Pomeroy Meigs 0

New Bremen 41, Ft. Recovery 13

New Madison Tri-Village 42, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 12

New Paris National Trail 30, Arcanum 6

New Philadelphia 44, Mt. Vernon 6

Newton Falls 27, Leavittsburg LaBrae 0

Northwood 53, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Norton 14, Akr. Coventry 7

Oak Harbor 42, Vermilion 6

Olmsted Falls 25, Elyria 14

Pandora-Gilboa 49, Vanlue 6

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 49, Parma Normandy 6

Perry 50, Ashtabula Edgewood 12

Perrysburg 44, Sylvania Southview 7

Pickerington Cent. 35, Newark 6

Piqua 63, Fairborn 0

Poland Seminary 31, Niles McKinley 7

Richmond Edison 42, Toronto 6

Rocky River Lutheran W. 59, Wickliffe 6

Salineville Southern 64, Wellsville 6

Sandusky Perkins 24, Clyde 13

Sarahsville Shenandoah 42, Rayland Buckeye 36

Shadyside 40, Brownsville, Pa. 6

Smithville 28, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

South 32, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

Spring. NE 49, W. Jefferson 13

Spring. Shawnee 17, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

St. Clairsville 43, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0

St. Marys Memorial 41, Lima Shawnee 14

Struthers 41, Cortland Lakeview 3

Stryker 44, Sandusky St. Mary 6

Thornville Sheridan 53, Warsaw River View 14

Tiffin Columbian 41, Sandusky 6

Tol. Cent. Cath. 56, Lima Sr. 0

Tol. Christian 61, Lakeside Danbury 6

Trenton Edgewood 47, Cin. Mt. Healthy 18

Troy 25, Sidney 7

Uniontown Lake 21, Massillon Jackson 7

W. Chester Lakota W. 38, Hamilton 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 14

W. Liberty-Salem 21, Milford Center Fairbanks 14

Wadsworth 41, Macedonia Nordonia 14

Wapakoneta 39, Kenton 8

Warren Howland 19, Warrensville Hts. 0

Washington C.H. 42, Hillsboro 0

Wauseon 33, Metamora Evergreen 8

Waynesfield-Goshen 40, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0

Wellington 56, Oberlin 6

West Salem Northwestern 31, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Wheelersburg 42, Minford 0

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 34, Bowling Green 14

Williamstown, W.Va. 47, Marietta 0

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 36, Magnolia, W.Va. 8

Youngs. Mooney 37, Youngs. East 0

Zanesville W. Muskingum 14, Zanesville Maysville 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Day. Northridge vs. Covington, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

