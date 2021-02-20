X

Friday's Scores

news | Updated 9 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 50, Bedford 41

Ashland Mapleton 36, Plymouth 34

Bishop Watterson 55, Cols. Northland 29

Goshen 54, Batavia 42

Heath 40, Cols. Beechcroft 19

Sardinia Eastern Brown 70, Oak Hill 43

Waverly 53, Jackson 38

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Canal Winchester 44, Ashville Teays Valley 40

Dublin Coffman 80, Grove City Cent. Crossing 14

Hilliard Bradley 46, Powell Olentangy Liberty 40

Hilliard Darby 43, Cols. DeSales 32

Lewis Center Olentangy 50, Sunbury Big Walnut 35

Marion Harding 58, Dublin Scioto 53

Marysville 47, Grove City 35

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54, Hilliard Davidson 39

Worthington Kilbourne 47, New Albany 40

Division II=

Region 6=

Caledonia River Valley 54, Sparta Highland 32

Granville 60, Cols. School for Girls 18

London 47, Bloom-Carroll 35

Plain City Jonathan Alder 52, Cols. Bexley 48

Region 7=

Gallipolis Gallia 47, Athens 37

Greenfield McClain 52, Bidwell River Valley 34

Waverly 51, Jackson 38

Region 8=

Bishop Hartley 86, Utica 26

Hebron Lakewood 51, Whitehall-Yearling 47

Newark Licking Valley 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28

Division III=

Region 10=

Upper Sandusky 63, Huron 60

Region 11=

Proctorville Fairland 54, Chesapeake 40

Division IV=

Region 14=

Norwalk St. Paul 65, Crestline 18

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.