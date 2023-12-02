Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cols. Upper Arlington 40, Hilliard Davidson 17

Columbia Station Columbia 60, Sullivan Black River 31

Cuyahoga Hts. 51, Cornerstone Christian 48, OT

LaGrange Keystone 66, Sheffield Brookside 27

Lebanon 39, Kings Mills Kings 38

Maumee 45, Rossford 22

N. Ridgeville 47, Brunswick 29

Oberlin Firelands 51, Lorain Clearview 38

Orwell Grand Valley 54, Conneaut 44

Perry 49, Eastlake North 48

Wauseon 44, Archbold 37

Wellington 45, Oberlin 18

Wickliffe 52, Ashtabula Lakeside 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

