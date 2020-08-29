X

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Hoban 49, Reigning Thunder 0

Amherst Steele 35, N. Ridgeville 0

Ansonia 40, Bradford 6

Archbold 37, Bryan 8

Arlington 54, N. Baltimore 0

Ashland 19, Berea-Midpark 18

Athens 20, Albany Alexander 13

Baltimore Liberty Union 7, Bishop Ready 6

Batavia 22, Williamsburg 9

Batavia Clermont NE 32, Cin. Summit Country Day 0

Bellbrook 48, Waynesville 0

Bellefontaine 20, Lewistown Indian Lake 0

Bellevue 14, Oak Harbor 7

Berlin Center Western Reserve 36, Atwater Waterloo 8

Beverly Ft. Frye 20, Waterford 6

Blanchester 41, Goshen 27

Bloom-Carroll 10, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0

Bowerston Conotton Valley 41, Beallsville 0

Bowling Green 42, Maumee 7

Bridgeport 15, Stewart Federal Hocking 6

Brookville 14, Eaton 7

Brownsburg, Ind. 21, Cin. St. Xavier 14

Burton Berkshire 27, Middlefield Cardinal 21, OT

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 7

Caldwell 34, Reedsville Eastern 20

Cambridge 24, Wintersville Indian Creek 20

Camden Preble Shawnee 19, Middletown Madison Senior 12

Can. McKinley 30, Massillon Jackson 0

Canfield S. Range 24, Poland Seminary 21

Carlisle 28, New Lebanon Dixie 7

Carrollton 28, Minerva 0

Casstown Miami E. 7, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 6

Celina 14, Wapakoneta 10

Centerburg 41, Danville 0

Centerville 21, Kettering Fairmont 20

Chagrin Falls 16, Painesville Harvey 6

Chardon 42, Eastlake North 7

Chillicothe Unioto 44, Piketon 38

Cin. Anderson 50, Morrow Little Miami 40

Cin. Country Day 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 42, Landmark Christian 20

Cin. Indian Hill 42, Cin. Deer Park 0

Cin. La Salle 53, Cin. Elder 52, 2OT

Cin. Mariemont 30, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 19

Cin. McNicholas 31, Cin. NW 21

Cin. Moeller 34, Bishop Hartley 17

Cin. Princeton 33, Hamilton 28

Cin. Sycamore 34, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 31

Cin. Turpin 30, Loveland 0

Cin. Winton Woods 34, Trenton Edgewood 0

Cin. Wyoming 21, Reading 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42, Kettering Alter 32

Clayton Northmont 40, Springboro 36

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 20, Ironton Rock Hill 6

Coldwater 21, St. Henry 0

Cols. DeSales 28, Bishop Watterson 22, OT

Columbus Grove 41, Bluffton 7

Covington 28, Tipp City Bethel 12

Day. Chaminade Julienne 21, Harrison 17

DeGraff Riverside 53, Crestline 7

Defiance Ayersville 14, Antwerp 6

Delta 35, Metamora Evergreen 7

Dublin Coffman 41, Dublin Jerome 6

E. Cle. Shaw 28, Youngs. East 14

Elyria 27, Elyria Cath. 7

Euclid 14, Brunswick 7

Fairborn 21, Xenia 16

Fairfield Christian 39, Franklin Furnace Green 8

Findlay 31, Tol. Whitmer 21

Findlay Liberty-Benton 33, Arcadia 3

Franklin 17, Monroe 0

Fremont Ross 35, Oregon Clay 21

Ft. Loramie 42, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0

Gallipolis Gallia 41, S. Point 0

Garfield Hts. Trinity 25, Brooklyn 14

Garrettsville Garfield 35, Cle. VASJ 34

Geneva 17, Madison 14

Genoa Area 28, Bloomdale Elmwood 21

Germantown Valley View 48, Day. Oakwood 7

Girard 35, Cortland Lakeview 0

Grove City 7, Grove City Cent. Crossing 6

Hamilton Badin 41, Hamilton Ross 7

Harrod Allen E. 41, Ada 14

Hicksville 22, Edgerton 14

Holgate 56, Stryker 6

Hubbard 14, Struthers 7

Hudson 50, Macedonia Nordonia 27

Huron 21, Norwalk 7

Ironton 50, Portsmouth 9

Kansas Lakota 49, Edon 26

Kenton 25, Lima Shawnee 14

Kirtland 31, Mentor Lake Cath. 15

LaGrange Keystone 27, Lorain Clearview 6

Lakewood St. Edward 24, Massillon 23

Lawrenceburg, Ind. 14, Cin. Mt. Healthy 7

Lebanon 21, Cin. West Clermont 13

Leipsic 34, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6

Lewis Center Olentangy 7, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 3

Lima Cent. Cath. 46, Van Buren 7

Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Akr. Springfield 6

London 28, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 13

Lucasville Valley 28, McDermott Scioto NW 6

Malvern 15, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 23, Ft. Recovery 14

Martins Ferry 8, Shadyside 0

Marysville 17, Hilliard Bradley 0

Mason 24, Fairfield 12

Massillon Perry 21, Uniontown Lake 3

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 27, Morral Ridgedale 6

Mentor 37, Medina 19

Miamisburg 37, Beavercreek 8

Milan Edison 28, Sandusky 13

Milford 28, Cin. Oak Hills 24

Milford Center Fairbanks 50, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6

Milton-Union 39, Day. Northridge 12

Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Hillsboro 6

N. Can. Hoover 35, Can. Glenoak 7

N. Lewisburg Triad 34, S. Charleston SE 6

Napoleon 35, Sylvania Southview 0

New Albany 20, Lancaster 13

New Bremen 20, Minster 0

New Carlisle Tecumseh 42, Spring. NW 0

New Paris National Trail 37, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0

New Philadelphia 40, Can. Cent. Cath. 7

New Richmond 27, Bethel-Tate 18

Northwood 42, Gibsonburg 22

Norwood 32, Lockland 26

Oberlin Firelands 9, Columbia Station Columbia 0

Olmsted Falls 34, Grafton Midview 7

Oregon Stritch 21, Fremont St. Joseph 13

Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Defiance 13

Oxford Talawanda 26, Day. Carroll 6

Painesville Riverside 30, Willoughby S. 0

Pandora-Gilboa 62, Cory-Rawson 0

Paulding 50, Delphos Jefferson 48, OT

Perry 50, Ashtabula Edgewood 0

Perrysburg 45, Holland Springfield 18

Philo 33, Zanesville W. Muskingum 7

Piqua 26, Troy 10

Plain City Jonathan Alder 16, Richwood N. Union 7

Portsmouth W. 28, Portsmouth Notre Dame 7

Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21

Reynoldsburg 48, Gahanna Lincoln 14

Richmond Edison 31, Toronto 19

Riverside Stebbins 28, W. Carrollton 25

Rossford 35, Millbury Lake 0

Sandusky Perkins 51, Vermilion 20

Sherwood Fairview 47, Haviland Wayne Trace 0

Sidney 56, Greenville 0

Sidney Lehman 22, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 12

Spencerville 35, Convoy Crestview 14

Spring. Shawnee 40, Urbana 3

Springfield 21, Huber Hts. Wayne 14

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 34, Cin. Purcell Marian 0

St. Marys Memorial 27, Lima Bath 7

St. Paris Graham 34, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

Steubenville 40, Youngs. Mooney 13

Streetsboro 63, Akr. Coventry 13

Sunbury Big Walnut 14, Delaware Hayes 6

Sycamore Mohawk 42, Upper Sandusky 0

Thomas Worthington 30, Newark 0

Tipp City Tippecanoe 30, Vandalia Butler 13

Tol. Cent. Cath. 55, Lima Sr. 0

Tol. Christian 0, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 40, Castalia Margaretta 36

Tol. St. John's 40, Tol. St. Francis 13

Tontogany Otsego 42, Elmore Woodmore 13

Troy Christian 42, Day. Christian 6

Van Wert 55, Elida 20

Versailles 34, Anna 14

Vincent Warren 28, Marietta 6

W. Chester Lakota W. 10, Cin. Colerain 0

W. Jefferson 42, London Madison Plains 0

W. Liberty-Salem 36, Jamestown Greeneview 21

Wadsworth 54, N. Royalton 21

Warren Champion 20, Columbiana Crestview 17

Warren JFK 39, Warrensville Hts. 20

Wauseon 30, Liberty Center 16

Waynesfield-Goshen 35, Dola Hardin Northern 7

Wellington 17, Sullivan Black River 7

Wellston 41, Bidwell River Valley 6

Westerville Cent. 28, Cols. Upper Arlington 23

Westlake 28, Sheffield Brookside 0

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Sylvania Northview 3

Wickliffe 41, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0

Wilmington 21, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0

Zanesville Maysville 20, Crooksville 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon vs. Montpelier, ccd.

Burr Oak, Mich. vs. Holgate, ccd.

Cardington-Lincoln vs. Milford Center Fairbanks, ccd.

Hamilton New Miami vs. Cin. N. College Hill, ccd.

Huron vs. Norwalk St. Paul, ccd.

Mansfield Madison vs. Wooster, ccd.

Middletown Madison Senior vs. Jamestown Greeneview, ccd.

Oak Harbor vs. Fostoria, ccd.

S. Point vs. Albany Alexander, ccd.

Stryker vs. Camden-Frontier, Mich., ccd.

Tiffin Calvert vs. Sycamore Mohawk, ccd.

Willard vs. Greenwich S. Cent., ccd.

