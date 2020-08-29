Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Hoban 49, Reigning Thunder 0
Amherst Steele 35, N. Ridgeville 0
Ansonia 40, Bradford 6
Archbold 37, Bryan 8
Arlington 54, N. Baltimore 0
Ashland 19, Berea-Midpark 18
Athens 20, Albany Alexander 13
Baltimore Liberty Union 7, Bishop Ready 6
Batavia 22, Williamsburg 9
Batavia Clermont NE 32, Cin. Summit Country Day 0
Bellbrook 48, Waynesville 0
Bellefontaine 20, Lewistown Indian Lake 0
Bellevue 14, Oak Harbor 7
Berlin Center Western Reserve 36, Atwater Waterloo 8
Beverly Ft. Frye 20, Waterford 6
Blanchester 41, Goshen 27
Bloom-Carroll 10, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0
Bowerston Conotton Valley 41, Beallsville 0
Bowling Green 42, Maumee 7
Bridgeport 15, Stewart Federal Hocking 6
Brookville 14, Eaton 7
Brownsburg, Ind. 21, Cin. St. Xavier 14
Burton Berkshire 27, Middlefield Cardinal 21, OT
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 7
Caldwell 34, Reedsville Eastern 20
Cambridge 24, Wintersville Indian Creek 20
Camden Preble Shawnee 19, Middletown Madison Senior 12
Can. McKinley 30, Massillon Jackson 0
Canfield S. Range 24, Poland Seminary 21
Carlisle 28, New Lebanon Dixie 7
Carrollton 28, Minerva 0
Casstown Miami E. 7, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 6
Celina 14, Wapakoneta 10
Centerburg 41, Danville 0
Centerville 21, Kettering Fairmont 20
Chagrin Falls 16, Painesville Harvey 6
Chardon 42, Eastlake North 7
Chillicothe Unioto 44, Piketon 38
Cin. Anderson 50, Morrow Little Miami 40
Cin. Country Day 41, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 42, Landmark Christian 20
Cin. Indian Hill 42, Cin. Deer Park 0
Cin. La Salle 53, Cin. Elder 52, 2OT
Cin. Mariemont 30, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 19
Cin. McNicholas 31, Cin. NW 21
Cin. Moeller 34, Bishop Hartley 17
Cin. Princeton 33, Hamilton 28
Cin. Sycamore 34, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 31
Cin. Turpin 30, Loveland 0
Cin. Winton Woods 34, Trenton Edgewood 0
Cin. Wyoming 21, Reading 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42, Kettering Alter 32
Clayton Northmont 40, Springboro 36
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 20, Ironton Rock Hill 6
Coldwater 21, St. Henry 0
Cols. DeSales 28, Bishop Watterson 22, OT
Columbus Grove 41, Bluffton 7
Covington 28, Tipp City Bethel 12
Day. Chaminade Julienne 21, Harrison 17
DeGraff Riverside 53, Crestline 7
Defiance Ayersville 14, Antwerp 6
Delta 35, Metamora Evergreen 7
Dublin Coffman 41, Dublin Jerome 6
E. Cle. Shaw 28, Youngs. East 14
Elyria 27, Elyria Cath. 7
Euclid 14, Brunswick 7
Fairborn 21, Xenia 16
Fairfield Christian 39, Franklin Furnace Green 8
Findlay 31, Tol. Whitmer 21
Findlay Liberty-Benton 33, Arcadia 3
Franklin 17, Monroe 0
Fremont Ross 35, Oregon Clay 21
Ft. Loramie 42, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0
Gallipolis Gallia 41, S. Point 0
Garfield Hts. Trinity 25, Brooklyn 14
Garrettsville Garfield 35, Cle. VASJ 34
Geneva 17, Madison 14
Genoa Area 28, Bloomdale Elmwood 21
Germantown Valley View 48, Day. Oakwood 7
Girard 35, Cortland Lakeview 0
Grove City 7, Grove City Cent. Crossing 6
Hamilton Badin 41, Hamilton Ross 7
Harrod Allen E. 41, Ada 14
Hicksville 22, Edgerton 14
Holgate 56, Stryker 6
Hubbard 14, Struthers 7
Hudson 50, Macedonia Nordonia 27
Huron 21, Norwalk 7
Ironton 50, Portsmouth 9
Kansas Lakota 49, Edon 26
Kenton 25, Lima Shawnee 14
Kirtland 31, Mentor Lake Cath. 15
LaGrange Keystone 27, Lorain Clearview 6
Lakewood St. Edward 24, Massillon 23
Lawrenceburg, Ind. 14, Cin. Mt. Healthy 7
Lebanon 21, Cin. West Clermont 13
Leipsic 34, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6
Lewis Center Olentangy 7, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 3
Lima Cent. Cath. 46, Van Buren 7
Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Akr. Springfield 6
London 28, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 13
Lucasville Valley 28, McDermott Scioto NW 6
Malvern 15, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 23, Ft. Recovery 14
Martins Ferry 8, Shadyside 0
Marysville 17, Hilliard Bradley 0
Mason 24, Fairfield 12
Massillon Perry 21, Uniontown Lake 3
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 27, Morral Ridgedale 6
Mentor 37, Medina 19
Miamisburg 37, Beavercreek 8
Milan Edison 28, Sandusky 13
Milford 28, Cin. Oak Hills 24
Milford Center Fairbanks 50, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6
Milton-Union 39, Day. Northridge 12
Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Hillsboro 6
N. Can. Hoover 35, Can. Glenoak 7
N. Lewisburg Triad 34, S. Charleston SE 6
Napoleon 35, Sylvania Southview 0
New Albany 20, Lancaster 13
New Bremen 20, Minster 0
New Carlisle Tecumseh 42, Spring. NW 0
New Paris National Trail 37, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0
New Philadelphia 40, Can. Cent. Cath. 7
New Richmond 27, Bethel-Tate 18
Northwood 42, Gibsonburg 22
Norwood 32, Lockland 26
Oberlin Firelands 9, Columbia Station Columbia 0
Olmsted Falls 34, Grafton Midview 7
Oregon Stritch 21, Fremont St. Joseph 13
Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Defiance 13
Oxford Talawanda 26, Day. Carroll 6
Painesville Riverside 30, Willoughby S. 0
Pandora-Gilboa 62, Cory-Rawson 0
Paulding 50, Delphos Jefferson 48, OT
Perry 50, Ashtabula Edgewood 0
Perrysburg 45, Holland Springfield 18
Philo 33, Zanesville W. Muskingum 7
Piqua 26, Troy 10
Plain City Jonathan Alder 16, Richwood N. Union 7
Portsmouth W. 28, Portsmouth Notre Dame 7
Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21
Reynoldsburg 48, Gahanna Lincoln 14
Richmond Edison 31, Toronto 19
Riverside Stebbins 28, W. Carrollton 25
Rossford 35, Millbury Lake 0
Sandusky Perkins 51, Vermilion 20
Sherwood Fairview 47, Haviland Wayne Trace 0
Sidney 56, Greenville 0
Sidney Lehman 22, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 12
Spencerville 35, Convoy Crestview 14
Spring. Shawnee 40, Urbana 3
Springfield 21, Huber Hts. Wayne 14
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 34, Cin. Purcell Marian 0
St. Marys Memorial 27, Lima Bath 7
St. Paris Graham 34, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
Steubenville 40, Youngs. Mooney 13
Streetsboro 63, Akr. Coventry 13
Sunbury Big Walnut 14, Delaware Hayes 6
Sycamore Mohawk 42, Upper Sandusky 0
Thomas Worthington 30, Newark 0
Tipp City Tippecanoe 30, Vandalia Butler 13
Tol. Cent. Cath. 55, Lima Sr. 0
Tol. Christian 0, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 40, Castalia Margaretta 36
Tol. St. John's 40, Tol. St. Francis 13
Tontogany Otsego 42, Elmore Woodmore 13
Troy Christian 42, Day. Christian 6
Van Wert 55, Elida 20
Versailles 34, Anna 14
Vincent Warren 28, Marietta 6
W. Chester Lakota W. 10, Cin. Colerain 0
W. Jefferson 42, London Madison Plains 0
W. Liberty-Salem 36, Jamestown Greeneview 21
Wadsworth 54, N. Royalton 21
Warren Champion 20, Columbiana Crestview 17
Warren JFK 39, Warrensville Hts. 20
Wauseon 30, Liberty Center 16
Waynesfield-Goshen 35, Dola Hardin Northern 7
Wellington 17, Sullivan Black River 7
Wellston 41, Bidwell River Valley 6
Westerville Cent. 28, Cols. Upper Arlington 23
Westlake 28, Sheffield Brookside 0
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Sylvania Northview 3
Wickliffe 41, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0
Wilmington 21, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0
Zanesville Maysville 20, Crooksville 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon vs. Montpelier, ccd.
Burr Oak, Mich. vs. Holgate, ccd.
Cardington-Lincoln vs. Milford Center Fairbanks, ccd.
Hamilton New Miami vs. Cin. N. College Hill, ccd.
Huron vs. Norwalk St. Paul, ccd.
Mansfield Madison vs. Wooster, ccd.
Middletown Madison Senior vs. Jamestown Greeneview, ccd.
Oak Harbor vs. Fostoria, ccd.
S. Point vs. Albany Alexander, ccd.
Stryker vs. Camden-Frontier, Mich., ccd.
Tiffin Calvert vs. Sycamore Mohawk, ccd.
Willard vs. Greenwich S. Cent., ccd.
__
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/