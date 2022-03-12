Hamburger icon
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Regional Final=

Division IV=

Antwerp 52, Tiffin Calvert 31

Berlin Hiland 56, Latham Western 46

New Madison Tri-Village 45, Botkins 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

