Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago

Boy’s Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 3

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 6, Holland Springfield 5

Tol. St. John’s Jesuit 6, Oregon Clay 2

Division IV

Region 13

Tiffin Calvert 10, Old Fort 0

Region 14

Columbus Grove 4, McComb 3

St. Henry 8, Maria Stein Marion Local 5

Region 15

Attica Seneca E. 9, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 3

