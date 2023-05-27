Friday's Scores

Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 3
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 6, Holland Springfield 5
Tol. St. John’s Jesuit 6, Oregon Clay 2
Division IV
Region 13
Tiffin Calvert 10, Old Fort 0
Region 14
Columbus Grove 4, McComb 3
St. Henry 8, Maria Stein Marion Local 5
Region 15
Attica Seneca E. 9, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 3
